There will be no park naturalist programs at Lewis & Clark, Pierson Ranch and Chief White Crane Recreation areas this summer.
“The Department will not be providing park programming at campgrounds this summer due to social distancing guidelines” said Shane Bertsch, District Park Supervisor at Lewis & Clark Recreation Area.
In addition to camping the parks have disc golf courses, basketball and tennis courts, soccer fields, beaches and several trails to enjoy. The parks also provide recreational equipment to check out at the park Welcome Center.
Park staff encourages visitors to practice social distancing when visiting state parks.
