HARTINGTON, Neb. — Next week marks the first anniversary of a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, with a Laurel couple’s murder trials not scheduled until at least 2024.
Spouses Jason Jones, 43, and Carrie Jones, 44, face charges in the Aug. 4, 2022, events surrounding four deaths at two separate Laurel residences.
The victims include Michele Ebeling, 53, at one house and spouses Gene Twiford, 86, and Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55, at the second residence.
Ebeling lived across the street from the Joneses, while the Twifords lived three blocks to the south.
Jason Jones faces 10 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, for allegedly killing the victims by gunfire at their respective homes and then setting the residences on fire.
He sustained extensive burns, allegedly from the two fires.
While not charged with committing homicide, Carrie Jones faces one count of first-degree murder for allegedly encouraging Jason Jones to kill Gene Twiford. She then allegedly aided and abetted her husband after the fact.
In Nebraska, an accessory can face the same charges as the primary perpetrator.
The first-degree murder charges carry the death penalty or an alternative sentence of life imprisonment.
The Joneses were scheduled for Cedar County District Court appearances this week. However, Judge Bryan Meismer granted the defense requests for continuances to give the attorneys more time to review testimony and evidence.
The Joneses are being tried separately with different defense attorneys. Their next court dates are pre-trial conferences, Nov. 27 for Carrie and Jan. 22, 2024, for Jason. Both are scheduled for the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington.
LEGAL MOVES
The continuances of this week’s appearances represent the latest legal moves.
The prosecution is represented by Corey O’Brien and Sandra Allen with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney. Jason Jones is represented by Todd Lancaster with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, while Carrie Jones is represented by Norfolk, Nebraska, attorneys Doug and Nate Stratton.
Lancaster sought a continuance of the July 24 pre-trial conference as more time is needed for discovery.
Nate Stratton filed a motion to extend the discovery deadline that was scheduled for July 17. In addition, he sought rescheduling of the July 24 pre-trial conference.
He sought the continuance because “the defendant’s counsel has received voluminous amounts of discovery, and more time is needed to review. Additionally, the defendant has filed a waiver of speedy trial with the court.
“Furthermore, the defendant would show the court that counsel for the state, Corey M. O’Brien, has been notified of this motion and has indicated that he has no objection to the same.”
According to court papers, Carrie Jones said she agreed with providing her defense counsel more time to prepare her case.
“I understand that this is a complicated murder trial and completion of appropriation discovery is necessary,” she said. “I understand, to properly prepare for trial, all discovery completed could take months of time to properly review.”
Meismer granted the request for both defendants and set the new dates.
CHAIN OF EVENTS
According to court documents, the four homicides began during the early morning hours. Jason Jones allegedly first killed Ebeling by gunfire, created an explosion and then set the house on fire.
Jones then allegedly went to the Twiford home a short time later, again shooting the family and setting the house on fire. According to court records, Jones said he didn’t know the two women were home or even lived there.
About 60 law enforcement officers, including the Nebraska State Patrol, responded to the scene and investigation.
Besides the four murder charges, Jason Jones faces two counts of first-degree arson, a Class 2 felony; and four counts of use of a firearm to conduct a felony, a Class 1C felony.
Besides the murder charge, Carrie Jones faces one count of tampering with evidence for a Class 2 felony or higher, which is a Class 2 felony; and accessory to a Class 1/1A/1C/1D felony, which is a Class 2A felony.
Both the Class 1C and Class 2 felony charges carry a maximum 50-year sentence, while the Class 2A felony carries a maximum 20-year sentence.
Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
FINDING EVIDENCE
According to court documents, authorities found evidence at the Ebeling and Twiford homes linking Jason Jones to the deaths. The evidence included a backpack and receipts for a gas can and other items allegedly used in the fire.
The Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement surrounded Jones’ house, ordering his surrender. He did not come out voluntarily, so diversionary tactics were used to distract him.
When authorities entered Jones’ house, they found him with serious burns, allegedly from using accelerant on the two other houses.
Carrie Jones is charged with treating her husband’s burns, not taking him to a medical facility or reporting him to authorities, obstructing law enforcement efforts to locate her husband and hiding or destroying evidence.
Also, she allegedly didn’t immediately tell authorities of her husband’s alleged confession that he committed the crimes.
Jason Jones received burn treatment at a Lincoln, Nebraska, medical facility. After his discharge, Cedar County sheriff’s department arrested him, and he has remained incarcerated at a Lincoln correctional facility.
Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe had set a $5 million bond, which he later revoked at the state’s request. The prosecution argued that Jason Jones faced the possibility of the death penalty or, at a minimum, life in prison.
If released on bond, Jason Jones posed a serious flight risk, the state argued.
Lancaster did not object to the revoked bond.
Jason Jones remains at the Lincoln correctional facility and has made Cedar County court appearances by Zoom.
Under Nebraska law, a defendant must be brought to trial within six months from the date the information is filed against that subject, outside of excludable time periods.
However, both Joneses have waived their right to a speedy trial to allow their defense attorneys more time to prepare their cases.
Jason Jones sought to quash portions of the Nebraska death penalty as unconstitutional, but Meismer ruled against that motion.
Carrie Jones requested and received a preliminary hearing, but Luebe ruled adequate evidence existed to bind her over to district court for trial.
She sought to get the charges dropped, but Meismer ruled the state had made a sufficient case for the proceedings to move forward.
Carrie Jones remains housed in the Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska, and is transported to Hartington for her Cedar County court appearances.
This is a developing story.
