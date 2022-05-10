An Armour man convicted of threatening communications was sentenced on May 9, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
According to United States Attorney Alison Ramsdell, Larry Lee Grueschow, 65, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Grueschow was indicted for threatening communications by a federal grand jury on Aug. 3, 2021. He pleaded guilty on February 2, 2022.
On or about the June 11, 2020, Grueschow “did transmit in interstate commerce, from the State of South Dakota to Washington, D.C., a telephone communication to a member of Congress. The telephone communication contained a threat to injure the member of Congress and others,” according to a press release.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.