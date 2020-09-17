Yankton Police Sergeants Ineligible For Union

PIERRE — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that sergeants in the Yankton Police Department (YPD) are ineligible for membership in a collective bargaining unit.
In reversing a circuit court decision, the high court agreed with labor officials who said that, because sergeants had the authority to hire or make recommendations on hiring they could not belong to a union.
In an opinion filed Wednesday, the Supreme Court reversed a ruling from the First Judicial Circuit Court on an appeal from the City of Yankton. The circuit court ruled the sergeants did not have that authority and could join a union.
According to Yankton City Attorney Ross Den Herder, in late fall of 2017, some of Yankton’s officers, along with the Fraternal Order of Police, Vermillion Lodge 19 (the FOP), sought to form a union for Yankton’s police officers with the intention of including all sergeants, corporals, detectives and officers.
“The city’s administration believed that inclusion of sergeants and corporals, as supervisors of other officers within the YPD, would be contrary to state law,” Den Herder told the Press & Dakotan. “In South Dakota, supervisors with, for example, the power to hire, discipline or suspend, or to recommend those actions, may not lawfully participate in a public labor union. As a result, the city filed a petition with the state asking the Department of Labor to clarify whether Yankton’s police sergeants and corporals should be excluded from a public labor union.”
He added that a subsequent Department of Labor fact-finding trial was held in May 2018 to determine the supervisory authority of Yankton police sergeants and corporals, and found that corporals may be included, but Yankton’s sergeants have too much supervisory authority to permit their inclusion in a public labor union.
This decision was appealed by the FOP in the First Circuit Court in 2019.
“Following written arguments and an oral hearing, (First) Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering reversed the decision of the Department of Labor,” Den Herder said. “Following the advice of the city’s outside labor counsel, the city appealed the decision to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The Supreme Court accepted written arguments last winter, and ultimately decided the case (Wednesday), ruling that Yankton sergeants do, in fact, have too much supervisory authority to be included within a public labor union.”
Den Herder said that the decision means that if the YPD should form a police union in the future, “it may contain rank-and-file police officers, detectives and corporals, but it may not contain sergeants or other supervisors, who would be important parts of the management of the police department functions on a day to day basis.”
The decision did not create a police union.
Den Herder said that city officials are happy to see a decision made.
“There is great relief the matter is finally resolved,” he said. “Everyone involved has been very professional and cordial, but the legal process has been slow and grinding. Everyone has a strong desire to move on to the next step.”
He added that, with clarification in hand, the prospect of forming a police union can move forward as well.
“This decision paves the way for the Department of Labor to hold a vote of the eligible employees on whether to form a Yankton police union,” he said. “We anticipate the department will be contacting us to schedule the election shortly. If that vote is successful, a Yankton police union will be formed, which will be an affiliate of the Fraternal Order of Police.”
