MENNO — Menno students in grades preschool through eighth grade have been busy this summer working on math and reading skills. Thirty-eight students have begun the challenge, your child should join them.
The IXL Summer Challenge asks students to go to ixl.com and master at least 30 grade level or higher skills in reading or math. Students who earn at least 30 medals will join us for a Movie Day at Viborg.
Four students have already earned a trip to the movies. Erick Buechler, Egan Mettler, Henrik Jacobson, and Callie Huber have already earned over 30 medals. Many students are over halfway to their goal.
If your child is having trouble logging in to ixl.com, contact their teacher. Help your child excel in school, join the IXL Summer Challenge.
