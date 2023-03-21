County Looks At Ways For Savings To Generate Funds
Sergey Tryapitsyn

Yankton County officials are looking at how they can make a little extra revenue with better banking options.

During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox initiated a discussion on where the county keeps its money.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.