County Looks At Ways For Savings To Generate Funds

Yankton County officials are looking at how they can make a little extra revenue with better banking options.
During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox initiated a discussion on where the county keeps its money.
“(At a previous meeting), the auditor shared the cash that the county has available,” she said. “There are five different banks that are sitting on county money. It makes sense to me, particularly in this time of tight budgets, that we do more than have that money in a regular savings account.”
She said Elkhorn Valley Bank could offer a 4.7% interest rate on a CD account while First Dakota National Bank — which already holds $1.3 million of the county’s money — could offer higher, but the rate was not specified.
“The treasurer indicated to me that the money we had on hand in savings last year made $20,000,” Howey-Fox said. “That’s not a lot of money. … For example, Elkhorn Valley is a nine-month CD, and the 4.7% works out to be, during that period of time, about 4.5%, so using $1 million for example, that would be $45,000 versus $20,000. It just makes sense to me — since I am now a steward of the county’s money — to try and get the best rate of return that I can get for that money. But I can’t do it on my own; I need to have, obviously, the County Commission’s authority to do it.”
She added that other existing accounts are giving her some pause.
“Wells Fargo has about $300,000 of our money — ‘our’ being the county’s money — and that $300,000 is not earning us very much money, and I don’t know that I’ve seen many things that Wells Fargo has done for the county,” she said. “Secondly, I’m a little concerned after the SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) bank failed with the rumors that are going around about Wells Fargo.”
Howey-Fox said the county currently has $4.28 million in various banks.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he favors moving the county’s money into more lucrative banking situations but would like to see it done in a way that emphasizes local banks.
“I’d like to keep it local if we did that,” he said. “I can see Wanda’s point about earning a few extra bucks, and I think there’s a way we could do that by working together and getting a solution that works for everybody.”
Commissioner John Marquardt said he’d like to see county officials work toward coming up with an official plan in the coming weeks.
“I think Rob (Klimisch, state’s attorney) and Patty Vavra (treasurer) should put something together and develop a resolution for our County Commission to make a decision at our next meeting on April 4 to decide what to do with that $4.28 million as far as purchasing some CDs,” he said.
No official action was taken on the matter Tuesday night.
In other business, the commission:
• Issued a proclamation recognizing Glen Lange for his 18 years providing custodial services at the Yankton County Emergency Medical Services facility. Lange retires Thursday and issued an invitation to commissioners to attend a retirement party that morning;
• Approved waiving rezoning fees for six months for rural transitional properties to rezone as residential;
• Approved a plat;
• Canceled a series of executive sessions regarding poor relief, litigation and a personnel issue;
• Designated the bulletproof vest of a sheriff’s deputy, who recently left the department, as surplus;
• Tentatively set March 31 for a strategic planning training meeting with District III, time to be finalized.
