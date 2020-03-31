Matthiesen Takes Over B&G Club Post

The new executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Yankton (BGCY) is embracing distance participation and aims to bring more kids than ever back to the club when it reopens.
As of March 12, Koty Matthiesen took over as the BGCY’s new executive director overseeing Yankton’s traditional Boys & Girls Club, the Teen Center and the Academy locations.
“I guess my experience just kind of added up and fell into place,” Matthiesen said. “I’ve had the understanding of all different areas of the organization here in Yankton, (so) it just kind of seemed to be natural with the transition into the executive director position.”
Matthiesen started out with the Boys & Girls Club of Sioux Empire in 2016 as the lead youth development specialist and went on to become the assistant director in 2017. In 2018, she made the move to Yankton’s club as the teen director.
She also worked temporarily at Yankton’s Academy while it was in transition to a new coordinator.
Much of the staff that Matthiesen was involved in hiring since arriving in Yankton is still at the club, she said.
“I’ve been able to build those relationships as a direct supervisor,” she said. “Now I’m able to continue building those relationships as the executive director.”
But Matthiesen took over at a very unique time in the history of the club — and of the world. She came in just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the closings of schools and businesses, as well as the BGCY.
“The best part of our job here at the club is seeing the kids every single day, so it is a little bit of a weird transition not being surrounded by the kiddos that we love so much,” Matthiesen said. “Also, the staff that care for those kids just bring a light into the kids’ lives, and we don’t see those staff (members) a whole lot anymore either.”
As unusual as the last few weeks have been, Matthiesen said she and her staff have done their best to keep children involved in activities through the club’s Facebook page, and to keep up with parents.
“We’re fortunate to be able to record virtual programming to interact with the kids online to make sure the kids know that we still care about them from a distance,” she said. “We’re also making phone calls to different families checking in on them and getting updates on how they’re doing.”
During the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club has created several Facebook groups for members to follow based on their age, including Clubhouse/ECE, K-3rd, 4th-5th and Teens.
“We post videos every day throughout the workweek, and we have our Brookings and our Moody County locations contributing to those videos,” Matthiesen said. “It’s one stream, but it’s broken into different age groups.”
Matthiesen also is hoping to get more high school students to the club when it reopens.
“We don’t see a lot of high school students,” she said. “We don’t necessarily know what the trends are or what they want to be doing in their downtime. So, we want to do some focus groups at the high school directly with those kids that don’t come to the club and ask them, ‘What are we missing? What are some things that you would love to do with the club? What can we do to get you guys to come?’”
Matthiesen is also aiming to recover some of the members in the other age groups who stopped attending when the first graders were sent to the Academy, which offers a higher ratio of staff to members, but is more expensive than the traditional club.
“Last summer, we decided that first graders weren’t going to be coming back to the club, just due to spacing issues,” she said. “We’re going to try and reach some of those families. We’re not necessarily welcoming the first graders back into the club quite yet, but we want to reach the other kids that don’t come anymore due to that situation.”
Matthiesen is hoping to reach those older siblings who stopped coming when their first-grade siblings could no longer attend, and try to get them back beginning with the summer 2020 programming.
She expressed gratitude to the community for being supportive regarding the closure, which she hopes will not be long lived.
“I just want to state how much we missed the kids,” Matthiesen said. “It was the Tuesday of the first week of closure and I already missed the kids. We are all looking forward to their return. And we just hope that they’re having a great time at home and staying happy and healthy.”
For more information go to www.greatfuturessd.org/yankton or the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton Facebook page.
