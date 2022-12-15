The final day of classes for students in all grades prior to Christmas vacation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and will be an early dismissal at 2 p.m.
The JrK-12th grade will be dismissed at 2 p.m. and buses will run accordingly. There will be no PM Preschool classes at Webster School or PM Early Intervention Preschool at Stewart School.
