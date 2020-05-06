Winners of the Americanism Poetry and Essay contest sponsored by the Roy Anderson Post #12 American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit have been announced for 2019-2020 school year. Seventy-one (71) students in the fifth and sixth grades at Yankton Public and Private schools participated in the contest coordinated by Americanism Chairman Van Pace.
The original essays were to address the following theme: “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?” They could be either typed or hand written with the maximum number of words restricted by class level.
The original poetry composition was restricted to three verses, four lines per verse and had to follow the theme: “Thanks to our Veterans Freedom Rings in South Dakota”.
Winners in the essay contest are:
———
GRADE FIVE
1st Place — Ella Homstad-Webster School — Ms. Savey (teacher)
———
GRADE SIX
1st Place — Gracie Gutzmann-Sacred Heart — Angela Kronaizl
2nd Place — Nora Krajewski-Sacred Heart — Angela Kronaizl
3rd Place — Billy Kezena-Sacred Heart — Angela Kronaizl
———
Winners in the poetry contest are:
GRADE FIVE
1st Place — Kaydence Tramp-Lincoln School — Mrs. Stanosheck
2nd Place — Isaac Olnes-Sacred Heart — Mrs. Geigle
3rd Place — Bethany Huff-Sacred Heart — Mrs. Geigle
———
GRADE SIX
1st Place — Olivia Wintz-Sacred Heart — Ms. Kronaizl
2nd Place — Sabrina Krajewski-Sacred Heart — Ms. Kronaizl
3rd Place — Liam Villanueva-Sacred Heart — Ms. Kronaizl
Ten ALA volunteers reviewed and selected the winners for the Roy Anderson Post #12 American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unite.
