Church Celebrates New Home

For three years, Celebrate Church has been mobile. On Easter, they held their first Sunday gathering at their new location — Cheers Pizza Plus at 310 Walnut.
Previously, Celebrate had met at Minerva’s Grill and Bar, where they had to set up and break down every Sunday.
At Cheers, they can leave everything in place.
“Minervas was a wonderful place for us to meet, and we have a lot of great memories there. When presented with this opportunity, we knew it was the right path,” says Pastor Jeff Todd.
Ersel Hayes, a former executive chef at Minerva’s, now the owner of Cheers with his wife April, offered a place for Celebrate to meet on Sundays.
“When I worked at Minerva’s, while on break, I heard the music from Celebrate as they held church services,” Hayes said. “I listened to the Pastor’s message and decided to join them. I found the people welcoming and friendly. … From the moment I walked into Celebrate, I felt no judgment. It’s a relaxed environment.”
“The vision of Celebrate is we want people to ‘meet Jesus.’ We do that by showing Jesus’s love to the community,” Todd said. “At Easter, we provided a breakfast for the residents of Pathways Shelter for the Homeless. It was the perfect way to open our new doors and for our church to show Christ’s love.”
Added Jesse Bailey, executive director of Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, “Pathways’ clients really enjoyed the breakfast provided by Celebrate Church on Easter Sunday. They reported a warm welcoming, excellent food and heartfelt conversations. We sincerely appreciate their support and willingness to connect with our clients. We hope Celebrate will keep this tradition in the coming years.”
Although there were previous options for a permanent Sunday location, the question of what the building would serve Monday through Saturday kept coming up.
“The church is not a place to go. It’s who you are,” says Todd.
Since Cheers is open at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sundays, this worked out great for Celebrate.
A typical service features contemporary music, followed by a Biblical-centered message. Each service lasts around an hour. The final message on the screen as the people leave is: “Now church begins.” Besides the in-person service, Celebrate, like many churches, offers online services.
“I want Celebrate to be known for how we love,” Todd said.
Besides the Pathway breakfast, Celebrate has blessed the teachers and staff at Webster Elementary School.
“At Christmas time, we provided treats for all the staff at Webster to show love, kindness and appreciation,” said Alane Todd, Pastor Todd’s wife. Aline is an education assistant at Webster. “Teachers have gone above and beyond this school year to make sure students are learning during these challenging times. We wanted the teachers to know their efforts are appreciated.”
Celebrate also participated in the Baby Bottle Boomerang at the Pregnancy Center, now called ZoeCare.
“It has been a joy to get to know Pastor Jeffrey Todd and his congregation at Celebrate Church,” said Rachel Jones, director of ZoeCare. “It is evident that this church is passionate about missions and impacting the Yankton Community with the gospel of Jesus. I am so grateful for their participation in our Baby Bottle Boomerang and for supporting the ZoeCare mission to love and support single mothers, build strong families and to one day make abortion unthinkable.”
Todd admits Celebrate is not a typical traditional church.
“We are a ‘come as you are’ church. People may not be ready to go to church because of past experiences or fear of judgment. Try Celebrate out, and like Ersel, it may not be what you expect,” he said. “We strive to create an environment where God can work in people’s lives.”
———
For more information, email (hello@yankton.church), call/text 605-679-7224, or visit the church’s Facebook page.
