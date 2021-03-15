PIERRE — The South Dakota Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Protection is advising all South Dakotans to be cautious of phone calls claiming to be from Medicare.
Reports of callers claiming to be with Medicare have been on the increase. These callers will ask the individual to verify their current Medicare number on the premise that a new card and new number will be issued to the consumer.
This is a scam. Medicare will never contact you by phone nor ask for your personal identifying information.
If you have received a call like this and have given out any of your personal information, contact the Division of Consumer Protection for assistance at 1- 800-300-1986.
