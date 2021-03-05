The Yankton School Board will discuss extending the school district’s early Friday release through the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year when it meets Monday.
Other items on the agenda are updates on the Yankton School District’s (YSD) Art & Foreign Language Curriculum and the YSD App.
Also Monday, Jennifer Johnke, Yankton High School (YHS) principal, will provide the school board with an update on the driver’s education program, and YHS Athletic Director Ryan Mors will update the board on school activities.
Additional agenda items include:
• An overview of the facilities condition assessment firm selection process;
• A presentation on a new early childhood curriculum;
• An overview by Yankton Middle School Principal Todd Dvoracek of the 2021-22 Course Catalog.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the main auditorium at Yankton High School, 1801 Summit St. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing and wearing masks are required. To watch the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
