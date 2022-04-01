VERMILLION — During National Library Week, April 3-9, Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library encourages all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs.
Vermillion Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of home, including Kanopy, an on-demand film streaming resource.
April 3-9, 2022, is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. This National Library Week, patrons can celebrate by getting their lost card replaced for free, do our library crossword puzzle, color our coloring page, or attend our program Cold Case South Dakota as South Dakota author Christine Wevik comes on April 4 at 7 p.m. to talk about her upcoming book.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.
Libraries continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources, and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. Vermillion Public Library is supporting the community with services such as free Wi-Fi, computer access, Universal Class, and many more resources on the eResources page at vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
For questions email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion.
