• On Dec. 30, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident five miles West of Crofton on Highway 12. A red 2006 Chevrolet Impala owned and driven by Skylar Kitto of Santee, lost control on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. The vehicle went North into the ditch into deep snow and ended up on its passenger side. Crofton Fire and Rescue assisted the driver and the passenger out of the vehicle. No injuries occurred and there was no transport.

