• On Dec. 30, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident five miles West of Crofton on Highway 12. A red 2006 Chevrolet Impala owned and driven by Skylar Kitto of Santee, lost control on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. The vehicle went North into the ditch into deep snow and ended up on its passenger side. Crofton Fire and Rescue assisted the driver and the passenger out of the vehicle. No injuries occurred and there was no transport.
• 12-21-2022: Kimi Whipple, 18, Sioux City, Iowa — Minor in Possession, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of THC (Santee)
• 12-24-2022: Tirell Wabasha, 41, Santee, Neb. — Possession by Ingestion-THC, Possession by Ingestion-Meth, Possession by Ingestion/Cocaine & Opioids (Santee Warrant), Contempt of Court (Dakota County Warrant)
• 12-24-2022: Waylon Wabasha, 46, Santee, Neb. — Child Abuse/Neglect-4th Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Santee)
• 12-29-2022: Akeam Denney, 18, Yankton, SD — Theft, Eluding, Possession Controlled Substance (Woodbury County Warrant), Possession of Controlled Substance-Ingestion THC (Santee)
• 12-30-2022: Jonnathan Cutts-RedOwl, 25, Santee, Neb. — Probation Violation, Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing, Terroristic Threats (Santee)
• 12-31-2022: Travis Thomas Sr, 38, Santee, Neb. — Criminal Non-Support Felony (Buffalo County Warrant)
• 1-1-2023: Summer Starlin, 38, Oakland, Neb. — DUI Alcohol-1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Ingestion-THC (Santee)
• 1-1-2023: Angela Lang, 46, Sioux City, Iowa — Theft by Shoplifting (Dakota County Warrant)
• 1-5-2023: John Moniz Thomas, 24, Santee, Neb. — Probation Violation (Knox County Warrant)
• 1-7-2023: Matthew Cordes, 54, Jeffersonville, Indiana — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI-Drugs, Possession of Controlled Substance (Santee)
