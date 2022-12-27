A Great Builder

Celia Miner was more than a lawyer and an educator; she was a builder: a builder of relationships and a builder of spirits.
Miner died last week at age 81, a warrior who battled breast cancer to the end, her twin daughters, Beth O’Toole and Amy Miner, told the Press & Dakotan.
Celia Miner is also survived by her daughters; husband, Jim Miner; their son, Jeremy; grandchildren, Eilish and Emelia O’Toole; several step-grandchildren; and great-grandson Jonah Forseth.
Miner was first diagnosed with cancer nearly 23 years ago and since then, has made it a point to reach out to individuals who she discovered had also received a breast cancer diagnosis, helping them with their battles as she fought her own, O’Toole said.
“Many people reached out to her, and she became an advocate for them, to help them figure out how to fight,” she said. “She helped an awful lot of women through their own situations.”
A cancer diagnosis is overwhelming and requires the patient to immediately start making far-reaching decisions, O’Toole explained. Miner was good at presenting people with the resources available to them and simply offering her help, she said.
At her core, she was a teacher, O’Toole said.
“That’s who she has always been; it’s who she was at the very end,” she said. “She was so gifted with taking the medical or the legal out of whatever it was she was talking about and helping people understand what they were up against.”
Miner also had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel like a close friend and confidant, O’Toole said.
In 2004, Amy Miner received a breast cancer diagnosis.
“(My mother) was my greatest advocate when I was diagnosed, and thereafter,” Amy said. “She was in your corner and, when she was in your corner, she was going to fight, but then, she kept expanding her advocacy.”
That advocacy would extend to founding a South Dakota chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation with friends Colleen Schurrer and Colette Abbott.
Also, out of that period of her life emerged Miner’s love of yoga, which she built into a practice.
“Yoga meant so much to her. She helped it mean so much to so many others,” Amy Miner said. “She would build and build and build upon the foundations that she laid. She was perpetually building a foundation that could support grander and grander things.”
For example, when it was discovered that the monarch butterflies migrated annually through Yankton, Miner planted a huge bed of milkweed to make sure that the butterflies had enough milkweed and that they would make a stop at her house, O’Toole said.
“She approached yoga the same way. She trained and trained and trained, so she could teach people who had physical or medical challenges,” she said. “She wanted everyone to find the joy.”
Miner, a native of Oakland, Nebraska, came to Yankton via the New York City area where her father, Stan Fritts, worked as an entertainer with the Korn Kobblers. The family moved to Yankton when Celia, the eldest, was in middle school. She graduated from Yankton High School (YHS) in 1959 and attended Huron College where she obtained degrees in music and English and fell in love with her future husband, Jim Miner. They married in 1963.
The couple lived in Ithaca, New York, briefly, Miner working as a teacher, while Jim studied for his master’s degree at Cornell University. In 1964, both became teachers at YHS.
Next, Miner attended the University of South Dakota (USD) to earn a master’s degree in music, which led to a job on the faculty of Mount Marty University (MMU) in 1967. While at MMU, Miner obtained a certificate in education management at Harvard University through a Bush Foundation fellowship and later served on the South Dakota Board of Regents.
In 1980, Miner received a law degree from USD and eventually joined the Yankton law firm of Brady, Reade and Johnson, which later evolved into the firm of Johnson, Miner, Marlow, Woodward & Huff. She continued to serve at MMU as a board member and the chair of the Board of Trustees.
“I always said her family crest should say, ‘Nothing in Moderation,’ because she just dove into everything,” friend and former colleague Sheila Woodward told the Press & Dakotan. “She just dove into everything she did 150,000%. Her clients loved her, she was kind, she was patient, she was clever, she was brilliant and she always came up with a practical solution for people.
“Miner also loved doing Social Security Disability cases, because she hated when people who needed to get government benefits were denied on technicalities,” she said.
At some point in her life, Miner developed a love of collectible hedgehogs, which her surprised daughters were delighted to find all over the house in recent weeks, Amy Miner said.
“There are hedgehogs in the garden, hedgehogs on the refrigerator, hedgehogs on her T-shirts, on her socks,” she said. “There’s a little wooden hedgehog that hold her pencils so that it looks like the pencils are spines. That woman had more hedgehogs than any other human being on the planet, I’m certain.”
In 2014, a retired Miner returned to MMU in the role of academic dean to help with accreditation issues the institution was having at the time, and Woodward found herself working with Miner as a client.
“It was like trying to lasso a bucking bronco,” Woodward said. “She would call me and tell me what she was going to do and then politely listen if I had an alternative suggestion, and then, just go do what she was going to do — which was fine because she knew what she was doing.”
Celia lived many lives — because she had so many talents, Miner’s friend, Mary Pat Bierle, told the Press & Dakotan.
“She was a dedicated high school and college teacher and a devoted wife to her husband Jim and mother to her twin daughters. She was an accomplished musician and a founding member of the local women’s singing group Mirabile,” she said. “However, Celia wasn’t content with the traditional roles available to women. She was a true pioneer, going to law school in mid-life to start a second career. There weren’t many female lawyers in those days — and certainly not in Yankton. Celia never waited for an open door. She found the key and opened it for herself and for the women who came after her.”
With a graceful smile and a quick wit, Miner didn’t acknowledge obstacles or barriers, simply dancing around them to make the world a slightly better place, Bierle said.
In an email, Miner’s longtime friend, Tom Brokaw, shared a few words about her and Jim with the Press & Dakotan.
“Meredith and I have been gone from Yankton for a long time, but we stayed in touch with Celia and Jim through the years,” the former NBC News editor and best-selling author said. “They represented the best of Midwestern values and kept us abreast of Yankton progress and needs.”
It was Celia Miner who suggested the Brokaws help fund what became the Auld-Brokaw Trail, Brokaw said.
“God bless Celia, a great friend, brilliant lawyer and citizen,” he said.
As striking as Miner’s accomplishments are, she will also be remembered for her humility, Amy Miner said.
“I can’t tell you how many people are reaching out to us with stories of very tiny interactions that they had with her, as well as very sizable advocacy that she provided,” she said. “I don’t think we’re ever going to know all the good she put into this world. I just don’t think we will.”
“I miss her, unbelievably,” added Jim Miner.
———
Miner’s family has set up a scholarship in her name at Mount Marty University for women pursuing postgraduate studies. Degrees in law, music or education will be given priority. To donate, contact the MMU Advancement Office.
