A Great Builder

Former educator, attorney and breast-cancer advocate Celia Miner of Yankton died last week, leaving a legacy of determination, advocacy and excellence.

 P&D File Photo

Celia Miner was more than a lawyer and an educator; she was a builder: a builder of relationships and a builder of spirits.

Miner died last week at age 81, a warrior who battled breast cancer to the end, her twin daughters, Beth O’Toole and Amy Miner, told the Press & Dakotan.

