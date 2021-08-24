The Value Added Agriculture Development Center (VAADC) invites you to attend the 22nd annual Value Added Agriculture Center Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Be sure to make time to walk through the Day Sponsor Tent to sample products from value added businesses and learn more about the innovative products being made here in South Dakota.
The event will feature about 20 vendors, many which were developed with support from the VAADC. The VAADC helps producers enhance their profit stream by processing and marketing products they grow. Additional exhibitors are members of the S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA), which provides producers of specialty foods and products with education, promotion and connections.
The event will highlight local food and products including South Dakota food and fiber products such as produce, poultry, meats, spirits, wool and more. There will also be presentations on various local food, farmer market, and agritourism topics, a canning demonstration and our annual Ice Cream Social brought to you in cooperation with Your South Dakota Dairy Producers.
The Day Sponsor Tent presentation schedule includes:
• Connecting to Local Food Through CSA
• Selling Your Products as a Food Entrepreneur
• White Sorghum Flour Recipes
• Diversifying with Agritourism
• Canning with your Farmers Market Finds & Master Food Preserver Certification (Women’s Building Kitchen)
• Value Added Ag Day Center Ice Cream Social
Contact Cheri Rath, Executive Director of the Value Added Ag Development Center with questions at 605-224-9402.
