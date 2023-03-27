Laurel Killings: Judge Extends Deadline For Filings In Wife’s Case

Carrie Jones

 Courtesy Photo

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has given both sides three weeks to file arguments in a Laurel, Nebraska, woman’s effort to overturn a first-degree murder charge.

Carrie Jones appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court for a scheduled arraignment. Defense attorney Nate Stratton has filed a plea abatement, arguing the state provided insufficient evidence at last month’s preliminary hearing and charges should be dropped.

