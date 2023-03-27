Laurel Killings: Judge Extends Deadline For Filings In Wife’s Case

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has given both sides three weeks to file arguments in a Laurel, Nebraska, woman’s effort to overturn a first-degree murder charge.
Carrie Jones appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court for a scheduled arraignment. Defense attorney Nate Stratton has filed a plea abatement, arguing the state provided insufficient evidence at last month’s preliminary hearing and charges should be dropped.
Jones and her husband, Jason Jones, face charges for last August’s shooting deaths of four Laurel residents: 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, at her home; and 86-year-old Gene Twiford, his 85-year-old wife, Janet Twiford, and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford, at their home.
The 42-year-old Jason Jones is charged with carrying out the shootings and then setting the houses on fire.
The 43-year-old Carrie Jones said she only wanted her husband to stop Gene Twiford’s alleged suggestive remarks toward her over a three-year period, not kill anyone. However, authorities allege she was the driving force leading to Twiford’s death by encouraging and then aiding and abetting her husband’s action.
Under Nebraska law, a person charged with aiding and abetting can be held as liable as the principal who actually committed the crime. The defendant can be held not only for the intended crime “but also for other crimes committed as a natural and probable consequences of the intended criminal act.”
If convicted of first-degree murder, she could receive life imprisonment.
In an interview with a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, Carrie Jones said she told her husband the time had come to end what she considered harassment.
“This s--- has got to stop or I’m going to kill him (Twiford),” she said.
After the shootings, Carrie Jones allegedly tended to her husband’s burns and didn’t seek treatment for him or inform authorities of his injuries. In addition, she allegedly disposed of evidence and was not immediately forthcoming about her husband’s confession to her that he caused the deaths and arson.
She is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class II felony with a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment, and accessory to a felony, a Class IIA felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.
At Monday’s hearing, Stratton provided another three exhibits in his motion for Carrie Jones’ plea abatement, bringing the total to 17.
“There are video clips attached, if there are any objections (from the court) to showing video clips,” Stratton said.
Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Corey O’Brien didn’t offer any objections to the exhibits or present evidence of his own.
Given the additional information, District Judge Bryan Meismer gave both the prosecution and defense until April 17 to file written arguments. However, the judge expressed doubts he could adequately review the briefs and issue a ruling by his next Cedar County court date of April 24.
“I can’t promise an order will be filed,” the judge said, instead setting Carrie Jones’ next appearance for May 22.
O’Brien agreed to the later date. “We may be in a position to arraign Jason Jones then,” the attorney said.
The Joneses’ cases are handled separately with different defense attorneys. Meismer noted the opportunity to hold the couple’s hearings at the same time for greater court efficiency and for the victims’ families.
Jason Jones faces 10 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
During the alleged arson, he suffered severe burns in the process, authorities said.
After law enforcement took him into custody, Jason Jones was hospitalized for about three months at a Lincoln medical facility. He now remains in custody at a Lincoln correctional facility.
If he is convicted, the state has announced it will seek the death penalty.
Jason Jones was not scheduled for a court appearance Monday. His arraignment remains on hold awaiting a ruling on his argument the Nebraska death penalty is unconstitutional.
Meismer told the Press & Dakotan Monday that he has not ruled on the defense motion to quash the death penalty. The judge gave both sides until March 17 to file briefs and said the motion remains under advisement.
On Monday, Carrie Jones appeared in court. However, the arraignment was not held as scheduled because of the additional exhibits.
Carrie Jones faces three charges, including one count of first-degree murder for which she could receive a life sentence. That charge is connected to Gene Twiford’s death.
During her four-hour preliminary hearing, a group of investigators testified on what she told them and what they found on her cell phone.
She allegedly encouraged her husband to act against Gene Twiford for what she considered the elderly man’s continued inappropriate remarks toward her.
Twiford’s alleged harassment continued for months in front of the Jones home and at other locations in town, Carrie said. She became increasingly angry at what she considered Jason’s indifference to the situation and not taking any action to end Twiford’s comments.
She also suspected her husband was having an affair or watching pornography, which she considered cheating on their marriage.
At one point, Carrie Jones allegedly pointed a gun at her husband and placed a knife against his neck in order to make a point, according to Sgt. Brad Higgins with the Nebraska State Patrol
“She wanted to get him to react, to feel something, to know she was hurting (by the incidents),” Higgins said.
During the preliminary hearing, investigators testified on several aspects of the case, from the timeline of events to the Joneses’ relationship with each other and with other Laurel residents.
Stratton has argued his client played no role in planning or committing the alleged crimes. In addition, he has argued she didn’t act in any way to assist her husband before, during or after the events.
“The (state) has not shown that she encouraged Jason Jones to kill Gene Twiford or that she knew Jason intended to kill Gene,” Stratton argued.
During Monday’s proceedings, Meismer acknowledged family members in attendance. After the hearing, the group met with O’Brien and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney.
