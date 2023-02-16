PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Education’s division of Child and Adult Nutrition Services is seeking local sponsors to assist with running a federally funded program that provides nutritious meals and snacks to children in low-income areas during the summer months.

Community organizations, nonprofits, schools, and tribal and local governments can apply to be sponsors if they operate in low-income areas, serve a group of mostly low-income children, or operate a summer camp with a high proportion of low-income participants. Parks and recreation departments, city and county health departments, libraries, and neighborhood service agencies can also participate as sites or sponsors.

