PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Education’s division of Child and Adult Nutrition Services is seeking local sponsors to assist with running a federally funded program that provides nutritious meals and snacks to children in low-income areas during the summer months.
Community organizations, nonprofits, schools, and tribal and local governments can apply to be sponsors if they operate in low-income areas, serve a group of mostly low-income children, or operate a summer camp with a high proportion of low-income participants. Parks and recreation departments, city and county health departments, libraries, and neighborhood service agencies can also participate as sites or sponsors.
Sponsors are needed statewide, with especially high need for new sponsors in the following counties: Bennett, Bon Homme, Buffalo, Charles Mix, McCook and Oglala Lakota.
Many South Dakota children receive free and reduced-price meals through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs, but these programs are not available during the summer months, when school is not in session. To fill this gap, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides federally funded meals through the Summer Food Service Program. This program provides free, nutritious summer meals to children at approved sites in areas with high concentrations of low-income children.
Organizations interested in reviewing sponsor responsibilities and that would like to serve meals during summer 2023 are invited to use the SFSP pre-screen tool at https://ican.sd.gov/ican/PreScreen/PreScreenOverview.aspx. Complete this questionnaire by Feb. 27. Once eligibility is determined, department staff will contact sponsors with more information.
The Summer Food Service Program is available at no charge for children ages 0-18 and to persons with disabilities over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled.
