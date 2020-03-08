Crunch Time In Pierre

With only four days left in the main run of the current legislative session, the District 18 delegation of Reps. Ryan Cwach and Jean Hunhoff and Sen. Craig Kennedy were in Yankton Saturday to answer questions about the session.
The hour-long event was held at Avera’s Pavilion and hosted by the Yankton Chamber of Commerce.
One main issue that legislators will be focusing on this week is writing a state budget, Cwach said.
Hunhoff added, “These next few days are all going to be about the money.”
One of Saturday’s audience questions on resolving the staffing crisis at Yankton’s Human Services Center (HSC), which has struggled for the last several years with severe workforce problems at all levels.
“There was a request from HSC for some staffing dollars and the governor did not approve that recommendation,” said Hunhoff, who is vice-chair of the Committee on Appropriations and a member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations. “I’m working towards that end to see if we can replace those dollars that were requested to do that, but I’m one person among the whole Legislature.”
What is happening at HSC is happening all over, she said.
“Last year, we increased funding for the staff at HSC,” Hunhoff said. “So then, (working there) became attractive, ‘Why should I work here? I’ll go over across the street and work there.’ Then those other local providers came to us and said, ‘You’re not giving us enough for Medicaid because we can’t recruit.’ It’s a real cycle that’s going on here.”
The best approach right now, she said, is to work for an increase for state employees as well as some special funding for HSC. She said the fact that Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield has 25 staff positions it cannot fill as important as HSC’s need for funding.
Cwach said he doubted any final solution could be reached this legislative session, but encouraged individuals with concerns about HSC to reach out to the other legislators representing area just outside of Yankton.
Those districts may not be aware of exactly what HSC is for and why it’s needed, he said. He also compared HSC to the South Dakota Developmental Center at Redfield.
“This year, the governor is ‘right-sizing’ Redfield,” Cwach said. “They’ve had the same problem. They’ve just had a number of vacancies. So the response for that has been, ‘Well, we’re just not going to have those positions at Redfield.’ I have a serious concern that might be HSC down the line. That might be how we approach that we can’t fill these positions, that we can’t be competitive in the market in Yankton.”
Kennedy echoed Cwach’s opinion that it was too late to do anything about the situation at HSC this legislative session, adding that until wages for state employees can become competitive, the problem would persist.
“The thing we tried to do this session, but we were not successful, was to get some conversation going about the revenue side of the equation,” Kennedy said. “We continually fight this never-ending battle that ‘We just don’t have the money to do it.’
“That’s what it’s going to take, in my opinion, to fix the problem of HSC. There needs to be some money available to invest in the facility and invest in the people that work there. We’re just not going to be able to get that done.”
He still has hopes of obtaining a 2% wage increase for state employees this week, he said.
Regarding Senate Bill 157, Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed changes to zoning, Kennedy said he voted against it because he felt it went too far.
“I know it’s being marketed as ‘streamlining,’” he said. “But I think it streamlines at the expense of the people. It makes it very easy to grant a permit and very hard to challenge.”
Hunhoff said she voted for the measure because it would create a consistent approval process across the state. Individuals who meet the criteria for permits, such as for having Concentrated Feeding Operations (CAFOs) on their properties, would be allowed to proceed which would foster economic development, she said.
“The power of the people is in the ordinances,” Hunhoff said. “If we want to change what the land use is in our county, the local control does it through the ordinances. That’s where you make the changes. That’s where you have the debates.”
Not after an individual in compliance with the ordinances is implementing a project that makes some residents unhappy, she said.
“I’m going to be a ‘no’ vote on Monday against Senate Bill 157,” Cwach said. “Right now, any county can create a general building permit for a concentrated agricultural feedlot operation if they want one, and Turner County has already done that.”
The bill also changes the way permits are approved by requiring only a county commission quorum to vote on a permit, he said.
“In Yankton, a quorum is three out of five,” Cwach said. “So, you could have a meeting where two aren’t present, and then the other three vote for a conditional use permit. I don’t know that that’s necessarily the best form of local government that we should have. I don’t see why that’s necessary.”
Lastly, the bill calls for legal challenges to zoning decisions to get an expedited hearing by a justice system that is already bogged down, he said.
“So why do these projects get priority in our justice system?” Cwach said. “Why is that more important than your divorce or your child custody battle, or your dispute with a business partner? Why do these get priority in a system that we under fund in the status quo already?
“We don’t have enough judges; we don’t have enough court people; and we’re telling the court system, ‘You have to handle these issues first and ignore all these other people. I believe in justice for all and that is justice for those who get a bill passed in the Legislature.”
The candidates also discussed:
• Tax breaks for foreign trusts in South Dakota
• Conflicting estimates regarding funds available for a balanced state budget
• Foreign language driver’s license testing
