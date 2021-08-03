GFP Cuts Ribbon On New Trail

Representatives from three federal groups were present to cut the ribbon on the newest addition to the lake-area hiking and biking trails at a ceremony Tuesday.
The newly paved 1.4 mile extension runs between the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium, along the eastern edge of Lake Yankton to the existing unpaved trail at the Chief White Crane campground.
Kicked off last fall, construction of the trail required the cooperation of two federal agencies and the S.D. Game Fish & Parks Department.
“The land is actually owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the fish hatchery leases the land.” Shane Bertsch, District Park Supervisor for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, told the Press & Dakotan. “We worked with both parties to come to an agreement to put the trail in.”
The project, which was completed last month, was funded through the national Recreational Trail Program, part of the Federal Highway Administration, he said.
“It’s pretty exciting when three organizations can get together and be able to make something happen so great,” said Ken Kopetsky, who presented Bertsch with a congratulatory certificate to commemorate the occasion.
Park staff is particularly interested in educating the public about the historic Missouri River shoreline, which became the eastern shore of Lake Yankton after the Gavins Point Dam was completed in the 1950s, Bertsch said.
“I’d also like to send a shout out over to Marv Ehlers, a representative of our friends group,” he said. “They are going to most likely be very involved in trail upkeep and interpretive opportunities.”
Ehlers, treasurer of the Friends of the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium, said that his group originally put in the unpaved footpath that formed the basis for the trail extension.
“Going forward, I guess we’re going to be buying benches,” he said. “We’ll also have signage, so people can see how long the trail is, with a representation of it so people can see where they’re going.”
At one point, the trail splits, Ehlers explained.
“They can either come back to the hatchery and go by all the ponds where the fish are raised or they can go on down to the campground,” he said.
There is particularly good fishing off the trail near a drainage area where food from the fish hatchery flows into Lake Yankton, Ehlers said.
The quiet, wooded trail also offers many opportunities to see the local wildlife.
“For birdwatching, you have heron, bald eagles and geese,” Bertsch said. “As for wildlife you have beavers and turtles — that sort of thing — along the trail.”
With the new trail extension in place, park visitors can now connect to the existing 5.6-mile loop around Lake Yankton.
The next step, he noted, will be to pave the existing trail that loops around the Chief White Crane Campground.
“We’ve had some people come by here while we were getting ready for the ribbon cutting,” he said. They were just happy to have this trail. I welcome everybody to come out and try the trail out.”
