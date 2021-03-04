The Chopper Johnson Foundation (CJF) has announced that it will be awarding three $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors of Yankton High School Class of 2021.
The Chopper Johnson Foundation (CJF) was created following Chopper’s unexpected passing in July 2016 dedicated to providing funding for education, health, and community assistance. The CJF Senior Scholarship is one of many ways the foundation has been able to carry on Chopper’s generous spirit.
The 2021 Scholarship application information is available through the YHS Counseling Office webpage.
Application deadline is noon Thursday April 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.