Another round of thunderstorms moved through the area late Sunday and early Monday, but this time, they left behind more rain as Yankton saw its biggest one-day rain total in almost 16 months.
After seeing wind damage and little rain from storms early Friday, Yankton officially recorded 1.61 inches of rain as of 6 a.m. Monday. According to radio station WNAX, it was the city’s heaviest rain total since receiving 1.59 inches on May 25, 2020. Throughout the day Monday, the Yankton airport added .01 of moisture to that total.
The heaviest rainfall came up from the southwest and then mostly hugged the Missouri River, with Elk Point (1.07) and Vermillion (.99) receiving good rainfall. However, Hurley in southern Turner County saw 1.22 inches. Beyond that, rainfall totals ranged from .91 in Coleridge, Nebraska, to .10 in Avon.
Sunshine is expected into the weekend with temperatures expected in the mid- to upper 70s.
