WAGNER — The Rural Office of Community Services, Inc. (ROCS) of Wagner has been awarded CSBG CARES Act Funds to provide emergency assistance to income-qualified individuals and families who have experienced financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ROCS is a private, non-profit Community Action Agency serving 20 counties in South Central and South-Eastern South Dakota. Outreach offices are located in Wagner, Lake Andes, Mitchell, Yankton, Chamberlain and Winner.
Emergency assistance services can include past due rent, past due utilities, re-employment expenses, homeless prevention, food or a variety of other services based on household needs.
To qualify for this assistance, household income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the household must meet an income guideline. The maximum annual income for a one-person household is $25,520, two-person household — $34,480, three-person household — $43,440, four-person household — $52,400.
To apply for services, contact the ROCS main office at 605-384-3883. For contact information for the outreach provider for your county, visit www.rocsinc.org.
For more information about the services available for COVID relief and all ROCS programs, visit www.rocsinc.org or on Facebook—Rural Office of Community Services.
