PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed May Older Americans Month (OAM) in South Dakota.
The 2020 theme, “Make Your Mark,” was selected to encourage individuals to celebrate the countless contributions that older adults make to our communities.
Department of Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said, “In these challenging times, it is even more important that we take action to safeguard, assist, appreciate, and celebrate the elders among us. South Dakotans have a reputation for taking care of themselves and their neighbors, for respecting the rich history of our state, and the pioneers that have forged our state’s path.”
South Dakotans can support our older individuals in these challenging times by:
• Staying engaged with the elderly utilizing technology;
• Call frequently for short conversations;
• Send text messages and pictures throughout the day;
• Show up for a socially distanced visit through the window of the nursing home.
This statewide observation coincides with National Older Americans Month, a national awareness campaign that takes place each May.
For more information on OAM, visit https://acl.gov/oam/2020/older-americans-month-2020
