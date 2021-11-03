Once again it is time to seek outstanding high school seniors to apply for the second largest scholarship program in the nation; The Elks “Most Valuable Student Scholarship Award Program.”
The Elks help students recognize their academic dreams. Each year, the Elks National Foundation awards more than $3 million in college scholarships to at least 800 outstanding, service-minded high school seniors. Once you’re an Elks scholar, you’re family.
For local students who apply, the Yankton Elks No. 994 will be awarding scholarships to local students. We will also advance six applicants on to the State level where the award winners could receive additional scholarship dollars and advance even further for additional awards.
Applications must be submitted by Nov. 15, 2021, for the Most Valuable Student (any high school senior) are available on the internet at https://www.elks.org/scholars/
Legacy Awards (children or grandchildren of Elks) are also available to be completed online. The vocational grant application is still a paper form which can be requested via email at steve.pietila@gmail.com.
There are four opportunities available for students. Checkout the Elks websites for more rules.
ANY high school senior who is a U.S. citizen may apply for the Most Valuable Student Scholarships. Applications must be submitted online via the Elks website at https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/MVS.cfm by Nov. 15, 2021.
For the children or grandchildren of dues-paying Elks can also apply for the The Elks National Foundation Legacy Awards. The application must be submitted online by Feb. 7, 2022, at https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/Legacy.cfm
The South Dakota Elks Association Vocational Grant is for students who will be enrolled in a Post-Secondary Vocational/Technical School program. The paper applications must be submitted to the Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 W 27th Street, by Nov. 15, 2021. They must be received by the Lodge prior to the deadline, not postmarked.
Emergency Educational Grants are also available to children of deceased or totally disabled Elks members. For more details on the Educational Grant program, visit, https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/Eefgrants.cfm
If you have questions, contact the local scholarship chairman, Steve Pietila, at 605-760-4916.
