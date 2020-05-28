Yankton’s Clothing Closet Set For Soft Reopening

With new virus mitigation procedures in effect, Yankton’s Clothing Closet joins the many brick-and-mortar establishments trying to reopen safely in the face of COVID-19.
This soft reopening requires all shoppers to make an appointment by calling United Way of Greater Yankton. Hours of operation will be Mondays from 9 a.m.-noon and from 1-4 p.m. beginning June 1. The Clothing Closet is located at 203 3rd St. in Yankton. Initially, appointments will be limited to 30 minutes.
“We’re allowing people to call on Mondays to get in if they can,” Lauren Hanson, executive director of United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “As long as I can text my staff down there, I can say, ‘Hey, do you have an opening? So and so is coming down.’”
When the Clothing Closet was shut down by the arrival of COVID-19 in Yankton, local families who rely on it were left out in the proverbial cold.
“Of course, it was a tough decision to close in the first place,” Hanson said. “But we did that for our staff and volunteers, and for public safety.”
With summer around the corner and with loosening community health restrictions, Clothing Closet organizers decided that it was time to try a reopening.
“As you approach summer, the clothing needs change,” Hanson said. “That was part of the consideration and the numbers of individuals that we impact each year.”
Like many stores, the Clothing Closet is doing its best to implement recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it reopens.
“We’ve been working with our board of directors and have come up with some policies and procedures in place right now so we can start allowing families to come in,” Hanson said. “So, things might look a little different at the Clothing Closet for a little while.”
In addition to making an appointment, the number of individuals in the store at a time will be limited.
“We are only allowing three families in the building to shop at a time, and probably three volunteers,” Hanson said. “Also, we are only allowing one shopper per family, so families can’t bring the whole family in.”
Staff and volunteers are planning to sanitize the store’s surfaces before and after each shopping rotation, the checkout area will be sanitized after each shopper’s use and hangers will be sanitized before reuse.
“We’ve spoken with local professionals about gloves,” Hanson said. “They said, ‘Really, just having hand sanitizer and having people hand sanitize before they come in, then make sure your volunteers and staff are hand sanitizing throughout their shift.’”
Hand sanitizer will be available to shoppers on site.
“We’re also asking shoppers to provide and wear a mask,” Hanson said. “We will have some PPE there for families that don’t have access to that. Also, social distancing guidelines will be in force, so there will be (marks) on the floor to remind people to keep their distance.”
Though reservations have started to come in, next Monday’s schedule still has openings, she said.
“It’ll take a little getting used to, I’m sure,” Hanson said. “I think once we get the hang of it, the Clothing Closet should be able to serve all and continue to make the impact it does on so many people.”
How long operations might run this way depends largely on the continued presence of the coronavirus in the area.
Also, as conditions change, the Clothing Closet procedures may change with them, she said.
“We just want to make shoppers feel safe,” Hanson said. “We want to make sure our volunteers feel safe.”
———
Clothing donations will not be accepted by the Clothing Closet at this time, but a clothing drive is planned for July 30-31. Call United Way at (605) 665-6766 for more information or to make an appointment.
Follow CoraVanOlson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.