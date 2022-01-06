LINCOLN, Neb. — It is the time of year when New Year’s resolutions are made, and for those resolving to quit tobacco, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline has free resources and support available by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visiting QuitNow.ne.gov. The quitline can help people stay motivated on their quit journey, whether that’s with one-on-one counseling with a quit coach, identifying a quit plan, or using quit smoking medication.
Starting in January, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is offering extra assistance for those who are ready to quit. Providing up to four weeks of free quit smoking medication, such as, the patch, lozenge or gum. Participants can receive their first two-week supply, delivered to their home, after one coaching session with a quit coach. When participants successfully complete a second coaching session, they can receive the second two-week supply of free quit smoking medication.
Research shows that quitline counseling increases the chances of quitting smoking, especially when used in combination with FDA-approved quit smoking medication (patch, lozenge, or gum). Get the tools and a plan that can help you prepare for a successful quit. Talk with a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, or other healthcare professional.
As the New Year begins, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline has resources to support you, your friends, or family members who are ready to quit tobacco. For help quitting, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), or for Spanish services at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569). Translation services are also available in more than 170 languages. The quitline services are free, regardless of insurance coverage, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For additional resources visit QuitNow.ne.gov.
