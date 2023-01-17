• Chase Englund, 22, Mitchell, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Steven Young, 23, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 12:29 am
• Chase Englund, 22, Mitchell, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Steven Young, 23, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Tyson Martian, 26, Mission Hill, was arrested Friday for use of a seatbelt, driving without a license and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Arthur Stewart III, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Andrew Simpson, 42, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license.
• Luis Medina Quesada, 29, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Iran Salazar, 26, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Cody Siecke, 32, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for contempt, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II and on three warrants for violation of conditions of a sentence.
• Stanley Lapointe, 46, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for resisting arrest; entering or remaining in a building (unlawful occupancy); obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and on warrants for failure to appear and breach of conditions.
• Landon Breen, 27, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
• Raymond Roberson Jr., 34, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to comply with an order.
• Darnel Robinson, 42, Wagner, was arrested Tuesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Crystal Habben, 24, Pierre, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia; false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); and on two warrants for failure to appear.
