Mount Marty To Offer Two Theatrical Works

Mount Marty University’s (MMU) Marian Auditorium will present two very different theatrical offerings in the next two weeks.
Performances of the play “Noises Off,” a comedic farce, are set for 7:30 p.m. on March 25-27, and 2 p.m. on March 28.
Also on March 28, the first casting call and rehearsal will be held for MMU’s annual performance of the “Stations of the Cross.” Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 30-31.
“We have six performances in seven days of two different shows,” Andy Henrickson, director the plays and of Performing Arts Theatre at MMU, told the Press & Dakotan. “We do the last performance of ‘Noises Off’ and then we strike the set, which is quite a set, and then Sunday night we start our first rehearsal for the ‘Stations of the Cross’ project.”
“Noises Off” focuses on a group of actors in a traveling production of a play. The premise is that over time, the actors’ personalities and antics off stage begin to filter into the performance on stage in humorous ways.
“You see the same story basically three times, but under three different sets of circumstances, based on the development of the lives and relationships of this theatre company,” Henrickson said. “The first act is the final dress rehearsal. It’s late, people still don’t know their lines and are having issues with props.”
The next scene, set a few weeks later, gives another snapshot of how things have progressed.
“What starts to happen is that alliances are built and broken between these actors,” he said. “You get to see the antics of what an actor does to another actor when they don’t care for them.
“The third scene occurs a couple of months later, and it’s pretty much just totally fallen apart, but they are still trying to put on the play.”
“Noises Off” is considered one of the most popular contemporary farces that there is, Henrickson said.
The next production, “Station of the Cross,” is a completely different type of theatrical piece. Offered annually at MMU during Holy Week, the performance features each of the 14 Stations of the Cross in remembrance of Christ’s road from condemnation to his crucifixion and death.
“Over the years, the common denominator has been that, for each station, we create a frozen picture on stage of that station,” he said. “There won’t be much in the way of dialogue or lines. It’ll be a scene.”
This year, the piece will feature the music of local guitarist Mike Hilson, who will be accompanying the performance on stage.
“Mike is composing, creating the underscore guitar accompaniment for each station,” Henrickson said. “I’m excited about that. We have always had music as a part of our stations.”
This year, there will be a short reflection, or prayer, for each of the stations read by students, Henrickson said.
But at this point, even Henrickson, who will also be directing this piece, does not know who will be involved and won’t know until the night of March 28.
“This is the uniqueness of this project,” he said. “I tell the students, ‘If you want to be a part of the “Stations of the Cross” project, show up at the theater at nine o’clock Sunday night.’”
Jesus will be played by Daniel Roche of Norfolk, Nebraska, but who the rest of the cast is will depend on who shows up that Sunday night.
The second night of “Stations of the Cross,” March 31, MMU will welcome youth groups to take in the performance, followed by a Eucharistic Adoration led by Father Tom Anderson of Yankton’s St. Benedict Parish. The public is welcome to attend, Henrickson said.
“You’re going to get this madcap comedy, and two days later, we’re going to be celebrating Holy Week,” he said. “That’s a pretty wide range of what we’re offering this month. We’d love to see people come up for both of them, and we’re super excited for both.”
———
CAST AND CREW ‘NOISES OFF’
The nine-member cast features: Elita Eastman of Springfield as Dotty; Arion Huntley of Yankton as Lloyd; Daniel Roche of Norfolk, Nebraska, as Garry; Betsy Crumly of Page, Nebraska, as Brooke; Kassondra Gooley of Hartford as Poppy; Austin Vetter of Yankton as Frederick; Rachel Flynn of Stillwater, Minnesota, as Belinda; Lukas Blankman of Omaha, Nebraska, as Tim; and Quinn Fargo of Yankton as Selsdon.
Production crew includes: Molly Brinkman of Jackson, Minnesota; Claire Buhr of Harrison Nebraska; Noah Cagle of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Cooper Davis of Paullina, Iowa; Brynn Dilly of Neligh, Nebraska; Julito Fazzini of Anchorage, Alaska; Macie Ferwerda of Winner; Brooklyn Glaser of Stanton, Nebraska; Sara Hakeman of Lake Norden; Jade Hawthorne of Central City, Nebraska; Samantha Hays of Osceola, Nebraska; Brittney Hogie of Brookings; Alexandra Hughes of Omaha, Nebraska; Alexis Kirkman of Exeter, California; Jonah Larson of Beresford; Macy Olson of Winner; Andrew Peitz of Yankton; Leila Quintanilla of Sioux City, Iowa; Rafael Ramirez of Freeman; Emily Ricke of East Dubuque, Illinois; Alicia Rios of Armour; Alejandro Rodriquez-Vazquez of Columbus, Nebraska; Alice Schleich of Mitchell; Grace Smith of Whitewood; Morgan Stohlmann of Omaha, Nebraska; and Bret Woelber of Belle Fourche.
The production of “Noises Off” is being sponsored by Dan Johnson and Mary Milroy, while “Stations of the Cross,” a collaboration between MMU’s Theater Department and Campus Ministries, is being sponsored by Yankton’s Sacred Heart Church.
———
Both productions will be held at MMU’s Marian Auditorium at 1105 West 8th Street in Yankton. All performances will follow MMU’s COVID policy protocol, which includes required masking, socially distanced general seating and temperatures taken at the door.
Tickets for “Noises Off” may be reserved by calling 605-668-1234 or emailing mmuboxoffice@mountmarty.edu.
For more information, contact Andy Henrickson, 605-668-1533, ahenrickson@mountmarty.edu.
