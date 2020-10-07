PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed the month of October as Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM) in South Dakota.
Through DEAM, the state aims to raise awareness about disability employment issues and to celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities.
South Dakota Department of Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said, “DEAM is a great way to recognize the contributions of people with disabilities and businesses in communities across the state.”
A host of South Dakota agencies and organizations will engage in activities during October to promote awareness of these issues and to help foster a disability-friendly culture in the workplace.
Rechtenbaugh added, “These events are organized and hosted by community stakeholders; they are fun and informative events that shine a light on accomplishments of businesses and people in those communities.”
For more information on DEAM events within South Dakota, visit http://dhs.sd.gov/rehabservices/ndeam.aspx.
This statewide observation coincides with National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a national awareness campaign that takes place each October.
The 2020 theme is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.”
