Yankton County’s D3 drought designation has triggered federal assistance for farmers with drought conditions.
As of June 22, Yankton County — and 17 other South Dakota counties — was officially designated an area of extreme drought and declared a primary disaster county by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
“That opens up other areas of FSA,” said Josh Pesek, county executive director of Yankton and Bon Homme counties for the U.S. Farm Service Agency (FSA). “We have a loan department. That opens up loans through them, along with some other programs.”
The suite of programs that come into effect once the D3 designation is reached include the Livestock Forage Program, Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) haying and grazing, and a program to reimburse farmers for some losses associated with transporting water.
The Livestock Forage Program can provide farmers with money to buy hay or transport cattle to another area because of forage losses, he said.
“Another program that’s been kind of a hot commodity for us is a water hauling program,” Pesek said. “A lot of these guys that have their animals out on grass, a lot of these water sources are drying up and they don’t have a permanent source, such as a water hydrant or a tap in that pasture.”
The program helps pay for hauled water and starts at approximately 3.5 cents per gallon for farmers hauling their own water, but can go up if the producer must rent equipment or hire a water hauling service, he said, adding that Yankton/Bon Homme FSA has already received many calls regarding this program.
The CRP, which in South Dakota serves to protect nesting habitat for birds, gives farmers federal funds to plant grass for a period of 10-15 years. Farmers don’t cultivate the acres, but do receive federal payments for setting them aside.
“With this D3 designation, they’re allowed, possibly, to go out and hay or graze these acres. It’s called an Emergency Release of the CRP acres,” Pesek said. “With this emergency (release), only certain practices are eligible.”
While non-emergency haying and grazing result in a reduction of a producer’s annual payment for CRP acres, permitted emergency haying and grazing practices do not incur any charges, he said.
“The nice thing about these programs now is that they’re part of the (Farm Bill) legislation,” he said. “They’re in place; they’re just sitting there and have money allocated for them.”
Disaster programs used to be ad hoc, not part of the Farm Bill or any permanent legislation.
“Years ago, they would have to go to Congress and Congress would have to allocate money, and that would just drag out,” Pesek said. “Now, the money’s there. All we do is trigger with the D3 designation and we can start taking signups right away. “It’s a lot smoother, a lot quicker. The money can get out to the producers much quicker.”
Generally, that means FSA could be cutting payments on the Livestock Forage Program, for example, within a couple weeks, he said.
Also, one day at the D3 designation automatically triggers three months of payments and up to five months of payments if the D3 designation continues.
“As long as producers meet all the qualifications that the program lays out, they can receive a payment, up to $125,000, if that’s what it calculates up to,” Pesek said. “(Payment) is capped at $125,000.”
Accessing the programs begins with a phone call to the local FSA to determine eligibility.
“In that conversation over the phone, if (we) talk about livestock they need to bring their livestock numbers to us and what they have on grass,” he said. “All classes of livestock are eligible. (It can be) anywhere from a calf under 500 pounds, to a calf that’s older or cows that may have calves, and bulls.”
At the following appointment, FSA personnel can help with needs assessment, eligibility and paperwork.
“At that time, they’ll tell us, ‘I have livestock and grass.’ OK. Are you hauling water?” he said. “Then, we can bring up the CRP program. If they say, ‘I am needing some additional funds,’ we can point them over to our loan department.”
Requesting reimbursement for water hauling is similarly simple, Pesek said.
“If they’ve got livestock out there, it doesn’t matter the size or shape,” he said. “It’s just a matter of, they’re grazing those acres.”
At the time Yankton County met the D3 designation requirements, forage loss was at about 50% and grazing loses were at about 65%, according to Pesek.
“There are programs available for a lot of the things (farmers) may be suffering with right now,” he said. “Whether it’s forage losses or water issues with their pastures, we’d like to get guys signed up and get the money out to them. That’s the big thing.”
For more information contact FSA at: Yankton – (605) 665-2662; Bon Homme – (605) 589-3383.
