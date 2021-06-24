PIERRE — The Department of Social Services (DSS) recently launched the Behavioral Health Voucher Program, offering funding assistance and support for mental health and substance use services.
“South Dakotans across the state continue to experience ongoing difficulties in many aspects of daily life,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The Behavioral Health Voucher Program helps alleviate the barrier of treatment costs and encourages people to get the help they need.”
The program is an extension of the 605 Strong programs created to help connect South Dakotans with basic needs, financial assistance opportunities, government information, and mental health and family resources. Funded through a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the program will be managed by the DSS Division of Behavioral Health.
Unique to the program is the addition of private counseling agency participation in the program.
Presently, more than 50 mental health and/or substance use providers have enrolled to participate in the program. To learn how to become a participating provider, visit dss.sd.gov.
For persons in need of receiving a voucher for mental health and/or substance use services, visit 605strong.com or contact the HelpLine at 211.
