South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Turner County, in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The three deaths raised the statewide toll to 2,038. South Dakota has recorded 11 new COVID-related deaths in the past eight days.
Turner County’s death was its 58th overall and first since May 28.
South Dakota also saw 25 new infections Thursday, and the DOH online portal also posted increases in active cases (+8; 156) and active hospitalizations (+3; 22).
Yankton County reported no new cases and no new recoveries, keeping its number of active cases at one.
Area South Dakota counties seeing new cases included Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+1) and Douglas (+1) counties.
The DOH continued to amend its number of total COVID-related hospitalizations downward, falling by 12 Thursday to 6,819. In the Yankton area, Hutchinson County’s total hospitalization number was decreased by two to 80. However, new hospitalizations were recorded in Charles Mix (+1; 137) and Douglas (+1; 57) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services has taken down its online COVID-19 portal to correspond with the end of the statewide COVID emergency. Nebraska is also eliminating its last remaining social distancing guidelines.
In its final update Wednesday, the portal reported 224,488 virus cases and 2,261 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
According to The Associated Press, state officials said data on the pandemic will still be available through public records requests, and statistics on the spread of the coronavirus are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.