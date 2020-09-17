Drought Conditions Unlikely To Improve

The current drought conditions don’t look to improve greatly in the near future, according to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) official.
The outlook for the next three months calls for dry and colder conditions, according to Brian Fuchs with the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC). The center is based on the UNL campus.
“We haven’t had this much drought in the region since 2013,” Fuchs said Thursday during a multi-state webinar.
For areas like South Dakota and Nebraska, the drought conditions started months ago, he said. The situation continued with hot, dry weather all summer and worsened last month.
“Nebraska had the driest August ever in 126 years of record keeping, and Wyoming and Iowa weren’t far behind,” he added.
Even in areas picking up good rainfall last week, most of the moisture was held in the topsoil, while the subsoil still needs replenishment, Fuchs said.
The topsoil moisture improved dramatically in Nebraska during the past week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The amount of topsoil reported very short to short dropped from 73% to 45% during the week ending Sept. 13.
The Yankton region straddles between abnormally dry and moderate drought, according to the map released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“We anticipate it to be quite dry over the next week,” Fuchs said. “For the 8-14 day outlook, we’re seeing temperatures throughout the region higher than normal. We’re probably at far above-normal temperatures at this time with the bull’s-eye really being focused on the Dakotas and the Upper Midwest.”
Meanwhile, the outlook calls for greater chances for below-normal precipitation over the middle of the Missouri River basin, Fuchs said. The main area for that weather includes Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
The continued warm, dry weather has made a definite impact on crop development, Fuchs said. Currently, 73% of the corn is dented in the eastern part of the Rushmore State.
“In South Dakota, we’re 14% ahead of where we typically see corn dented this time of year,” he said. “The corn has progressed quite well this year. We had the heating units to push this corn along, and we’re seeing it mature quickly.”
South Dakota isn’t alone in its crop maturity, Fuchs said. Many areas of the Central Plains, outside of North Dakota, are well ahead of normal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported this week.
Corn isn’t the only crop showing signs of development, Fuchs said, “The soybeans are dropping leaves, which is a sign of maturity,” he said.
The Central Plains has come off last week’s record low maximum temperatures. During the Sept. 7-9 period, some sites set records each of the three days.
“You see how widespread this cool air was,” he said, referring to a map. “It wasn’t focused just on the freeze in North Dakota. There was a burst of cold air reaching down and impacting the region last week.”
Much of the region has bounced back with warmer temperatures, and the coming week calls for readings in the 70s for the Yankton region.
However, the Central Plains forecast doesn’t contain much promising news for rainfall, according to Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub.
“In terms of recovery, a good chunk of the fall we could get precipitation,” the former South Dakota state climatologist said during Thursday’s webinar. “But from what we see right now, I’m not optimistic about improving the situation.”
The current drier weather should help with harvest progress and with drying down grain, Fuchs said. New precipitation likely won’t make much difference for the current crop, but it would help recharge the soil for next year, he added.
The drought conditions have also dramatically affected the Missouri River levels, he said. Currently, 59 million acre-feet (MAF) of water is stored in the system’s reservoirs.
“We did see runoff drop quite a bit in the last month or so. The current reservoir levels are within a couple feet of being within the conservation pool,” he said. “We’re definitely seeing a hydrological impact on the region for the Missouri River with the dryness and warm conditions we have seen.”
He doesn’t look for Hurricane Sally, which hit the Gulf Coast, to produce much moisture for the Central Plains. Most of the precipitation becomes lost as it moves over land and is transported north, he added.
The October outlook calls for greater chances for above-normal temperatures, he said. The month contains mixed signals for moisture, with equal chances of above- and below-normal precipitation at this time.
For the October-December time frame, the region’s outlook calls for a greater chance for above-normal temperatures, he said. The region contains a 75% chance of a LaNina weather pattern arriving from the Pacific Ocean.
LaNina usually means cooler temperatures in the Northern Plains and Rockies, he said. However, the outcome depends on the jet stream. Much of the Central Plains would lie in the transition zone, where the air to the north runs more wet and cold while areas to the south are drier and warmer.
The impact of a LaNina may not be known until later in the fall, according to Doug Kluck, the NOAA Regional Climate Services Director in Kansas City.
“During some time in November, we’ll get an inkling for how things may evolve through at least December or January,” he said during Thursday’s webinar.
The official winter outlook will be released Oct. 15, Fuchs said. In terms of moisture, winter months are generally the driest, he noted.
“The likelihood of us talking about this (drought) in spring of next year is quite high,” he said.
