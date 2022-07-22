Whether On Land Or Water, New MNRR Program Promotes Laws, Safety

In the course of his career, Drew Podany has been left hanging – one time, from a helicopter hovering over the Grand Canyon.
“It was part of my National Park Service work as a ranger,” he said. “I was the guy who hung on a 150-foot-rope from a helicopter as part of a search and rescue mission.”
Podany’s career has taken him to the Canyonlands National Park in Utah, the Snake River in the Grand Teton National Park and alongside border patrol in Arizona.
Today, Podany serves with the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) headquarters in Yankton. He holds a historic role as the MNRR’s first Chief Ranger of Visitor and Resource Protection (VPR).
In his role, he serves as the top NPS law officer working with visitor safety and protection of natural resources. He sees himself filling a combination of enforcement, education and outreach.
One of the most notable aspects of his position is the timing.
“Most (national) parks have had the law enforcement position established for decades. At a time when the National Park Service was actually closing these programs and cutting staff and money for it, I’m proud that we’re able to stand up a new program in the middle of all that.”
Podany admits he was intrigued by the challenge of starting up a new program in a national park consisting mostly of a river with little land.
“It caught my attention, and I wanted to be part of it,” he said. “We have a great team here (at Yankton), and it’s great having staff working under you. Josh Evans is my permanent ranger, and McCoy Lambling works for me seasonally.”
When they take to the water, Podany and his rangers stand out from other boaters on the Missouri River. Their vessels have the distinctive green and white stripes with “Law Enforcement” on them, similar to their trucks and other vehicles.
Their presence creates a new dynamic not only for patrolling the MNRR but also for the region, Podany said. The rangers cover not only the recreation river’s 39- and 59-mile segments but can also assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lewis and Clark Lake and other area agencies in South Dakota and Nebraska.
“Before, we borrowed a couple of rangers from Niobrara (Nebraska) when we were busy on a weekend. They already had a similar program to this for decades,” Podany said.
“Now, the MNRR has a dedicated Visitor and Resources Protection program. Our presence is on the river corridor, but we assist other agencies with emergency situations. We’re generally putting more first responders in the area.”
Such cooperation becomes particularly important for a wild and scenic river located on the border of two states, Podany said.
He has received federal training as a fully certified law enforcement officer. Trained in weapons, he can respond as a peace officer as needed. He’s also trained in search and rescue, which came into play last winter when a hiker fell through the ice into the Missouri River.
“We have the ability to assist in emergency situation with other agencies,” he said. “We work together under a big umbrella, and we’re good to go with that (arrangement).”
The VRP officers works with various duties, including the enforcement of water-related laws such as boating under the influence (BUI), safe boat operation and compliance with life preserver and safety equipment requirement.
The NPS rangers participate in the Operation Dry Water campaign, which combats boating under the influence, Podany said. The year-round effort received special emphasis during the Independence Day weekend because of the heavier boating traffic.
“Boating-related fatalities are always a concern, and alcohol is the No. 1 culprit,” he said. “Drinking while boating becomes worse for a number of reasons. Swimming wears you out quicker, and you have the combination of hot weather and developing ‘boat legs.’ Then you have the cycle of people switching off between driving the boat and swimming, jet skiing or tubing.”
In addition, Podany works to crack down on adults who provide alcohol to underage passengers on watercraft and other sites.
Innocent bystanders are affected both on the water and along the shore, he said. “It ends up as just a downward cascade of bad decisions once they are on the water,” he said.
For the most part, Podany and his staff have spent this year becoming more familiar with the region and, in turn, more visible to the general public. With this being the first full year of the VRP program, the rangers have focused more on raising awareness and knowledge of the law rather than cracking down on offenders –-- although they will do so when warranted for serious offenses.
“We have taken a big stance on giving written or verbal warnings,” he said. “We treat it like early education as people get used to seeing our faces, and they get the point.”
The rangers also enforce regulations connected to endangered species, invasive species and the protection of Native American burial grounds and other religious and cultural sites.
In addition, the rangers work with outreach efforts in the schools, at the national parks and with public events such as the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival and the Missouri River Watershed Education Festival.
“With the school year approaching, we would like to reach out to the universities a little bit more, both Mount Marty and the University of South Dakota,” he said. “We have been approached about offering some type of program because there seems to be a drowning (by college students) each year in our area lakes and rivers.”
Podany’s educational outreach includes his staff. He has led courses dealing with boating safety, including kayaking.
“A lot of our work can be done with kayaks or other self-propelled vehicles. We don’t need everybody in this park to be able to run a motorboat in order to patrol or reach a nearby site,” he said. “For the kayak course, we went to Lake Yankton for paddle skills, then on the (Missouri) river from Gavins Point Dam to Riverside Park.”
Podany and other MNRR staff don’t remain focused on just Yankton, as they patrol miles up and down the river to learn its features and to perform their law enforcement and public assistance duties.
So far, Podany says he remains pleased at the progress made in a short amount of time. He looks forward not only to the rest of summer but also for the opportunities year round.
“I am the hardest person on myself, and there are some things we looked to have in place, but things are going really well,” he said.
“It’s just that some of it takes a little bit longer. Now, when you’re out and around, people know who you are. I get invitations from parents to talk to their kids about becoming a ranger.”
Most importantly, Podany wants people to know he and his staff are there to help.
“We’re getting the word out that we don’t want problems,” he said. “We’re just trying to work with folks so they stay safe and enjoy the river.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.