Whether On Land Or Water, New MNRR Program Promotes Laws, Safety
Buy Now

Drew Podany and other National Park Service employees perform in a variety of settings, from mountains and canyons to wildfires and raging rivers. Podany serves as the Missouri National Recreational River’s first Chief Ranger of Visitor and Resource Protection (VRP), based in Yankton.

 COURTESY PHOTO

In the course of his career, Drew Podany has been left hanging – one time, from a helicopter hovering over the Grand Canyon.

“It was part of my National Park Service work as a ranger,” he said. “I was the guy who hung on a 150-foot-rope from a helicopter as part of a search and rescue mission.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.