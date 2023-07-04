Update: Tornadoes Spotted In Yankton Area; Rain Washes Out Fireworks

The busy Fourth of July weekend produced fireworks of the meteorological kind, while it rained out some fireworks events on Tuesday.
Severe thunderstorms that moved across Yankton County Monday afternoon produced a tornado west of Lesterville and another northeast of Tabor, and it brought hail to other parts of the area.
According to scanner traffic from Yankton County Emergency Management personnel, a funnel cloud was reported approximately three miles west of Lesterville in northwest Yankton County at about 4 p.m. The funnel then reportedly dropped down to the ground, where it stayed for a few minutes. Tornado sirens were reportedly activated in Lesterville.
The tornado eventually rose up into the clouds and disappeared.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Yankton County at 3:40 p.m. It was posted until 4:15 p.m.
Another tornado was also said to be reported in the Tabor area at 4:20 p.m.
A tornado warning was issued for northeast Bon Homme and west-central Yankton counties until 4:45 p.m. Monday.
There were also reports of moderate rain and hail. Some of the hail was reported in the Utica area near where a storm did considerable damage to crops and some buildings on June 24.
The weather spotters were told to stand down at about 4:45 p.m.
There were no reports of damage at this time.
Another round of storms moved across the Yankton region Tuesday, bringing some beneficial rain to thirsty crops.
Yankton, which has been missing out on a lot of rain activity this summer, received 1.32 inches of rain as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, thanks in large part to a noontime thunderstorm that dumped .99 of rain at the airport. However, it forced the postponement of the Tuesday night fireworks display at Riverside Park due to lightning and threatening conditions during set-up. The fireworks display has been rescheduled for 10 p.m. Wednesday. Fireworks are scheduled to be shot off Meridian Bridge.
Menno received 1.43 of rain Tuesday morning, but it concluded before the start of the annual Fourth of July parade. However, it did rain out the South Central League baseball game between Menno and Freeman. It’s been moved to Thursday, with a fireworks display set for after the game.
Parts of Yankton County reportedly received up to 2½ inches of rain Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a storm moved across northern Nebraska into Clay County late Tuesday afternoon. No rain reports were immediately available.
