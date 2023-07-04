Update: Tornadoes Spotted In Yankton Area; Rain Washes Out Fireworks

This reader-submitted photo shows a tornado in northeast Bon Homme County Monday afternoon.

 Courtesy Photo

The busy Fourth of July weekend produced fireworks of the meteorological kind, while it rained out some fireworks events on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms that moved across Yankton County Monday afternoon produced a tornado west of Lesterville and another northeast of Tabor, and it brought hail to other parts of the area.

