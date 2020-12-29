BATH — South Dakota FFAs annual State Leadership Development Events continued this year in a new format, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Dakota FFA members from across the state traded an in-person State Leadership Development Event in Pierre for virtual events throughout December and January. Members qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota.
Despite the changes, students still had the opportunity to interact with agriculture industry leaders, through the SD FFA Star Partners, with a “Career Carnival in a Box.” Twenty-five chapters received a box filled with Ag-Swag and educational materials from our Star Partners.
FFA members and chapters were recognized for their success in three of the 11 leadership areas at a special live Zoom awards announcement. Each state qualifying participant will receive a portable charger sponsored by SD Midwest Dairy Association and South Dakota FFA Star Partners: CHS Foundation, Agtegra, Bayer, Butler Machinery Company, BankWest and Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Dealers. State-winning teams and individuals now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.
• In Prepared Public Speaking, each contestant presents a 6-8 minute agriculture-oriented speech and answers five minutes of related questions. The event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Ag PhD. The results were (pictured individually are 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners): 1. Morgan Mackaben, Belle Fourche; 2. Matea Gordon, Sturgis; 3. Kathryn Rausch, Hoven; 4. Nate Collette, Lennox-Sundstrom; 5. Alyssa Dix, Lemmon; 6. Megan Nash, Northwestern; 7. Drew Pederson, West Central; 8. Abby Blagg, McCook Central; 9. Kaylee Morehead, Iroquois; 10. Emma Jackson, Tri-Valley
• Creed Speaking participants recite the FFA Creed and answer questions posed by the judges. This event and travel scholarship is sponsored by Craig and Bonnie Dybedahl and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee. The results were (pictured individually are 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners): 1. Brendan Nowell, Hitchcock/Tulare; 2. Ethan Hendrix, Rapid City; 3. Faith Genzlinger, Howard; 4. Kathryn Loewe, Lennox-Sundstrom; 5. Audrey Cox, Dell Rapids; 6. Rebecca Feldhaus, Howard; 7. Lexi Nichols, West Central; 8. Kate Hamilton, Wolsey-Wessington; 9. Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs; 10. Kaecie Zacher, Aberdeen Central
• In Ag Broadcasting/Journalism, students have 30 minutes to prepare a five-minute agricultural radio newscast and then “air” it. This event is sponsored by Ludens Inc. Results were (pictured individually are 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners): 1. Blake Volmer, Winner; 2. Jesse Cech, Lennox-Sundstrom; 3. Lydia Hill, Sully Buttes; 4. Avery Miles, Doland; 5. Ashton Olivier, Chester; 6. Elijah Pomerenke, Belle Fourche; 7. Madison Hofer, Freeman; 8. Serena Davis, Belle Fourche; 9. Tanner Calmus, Howard; 10. Michael Larson, Sioux Valley.
