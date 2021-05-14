Yankton School District announces that the final day of school for students will be Thursday, May 20, 2021. Report cards will be mailed to the home of each student.
Baccalaureate, sponsored by the Yankton Ministerial Association, will be held on Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the Yankton High School Main Gym. Each graduate participating will be issued four vouchers for baccalaureate.
Graduation will be held on Sunday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at Crane Youngworth Field. In the event of inclement weather, two ceremonies will be held in the Yankton High School Gym at noon (for Adsero through Leonard) and 2 p.m. (Lewis through Zimmerman). Each graduate will be issued six vouchers for the indoor event.
———
Information for the Senior Class of 2021:
• Class Colors: Red and Black
• Class Flower: Gladiolus
• Class Motto: “Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, and unsurprised by anything in between.” — by Maya Angelou
• Cap & Gown Color —Black
• Tassel Color —Red, White and Black
