Coyotes Made History Hosting FCS Playoff Game

VERMILLION — Even before taking the field last Saturday, the University of South Dakota football team was a winner in one aspect.
USD hosted Southern Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), marking the Coyotes’ first D-I home playoff contest in the program’s history.
In addition, last Saturday’s game marked the Coyotes’ first home football playoff contest in 35 years. During that season, the 1986 team advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship game.
USD fell 22-10 to the visiting Salukis last Saturday, ending its fall campaign. However, the loss didn’t diminish the season’s success and selection as a FCS playoff site, which drew national attention to the Coyote program and the DakotaDome.
“It is something very special to host a home playoff game and something to not take for granted,” said USD Athletic Director David Herbster.
Qualifying for the playoffs and hosting an opening-round contest meant even more given the tremendous challenges of playing during the pandemic with its uncertainties. But hosting a FCS playoff game isn’t just a matter of wins and losses. The site selection literally becomes a matter of “show me the money.”
In that respect, the Coyotes and their fans came through, Herbster said.
“We do have to submit bids for each round of the playoffs through the semi-finals. The bids are based off expected ticket sales minus any expenses incurred to put on the game,” he said.
“Those were due a week before our last regular season game. With those (numbers) in hand, the committee knows what they are working with when bids are announced and site locations are determined.”
USD football coach Bob Nielson believed his team’s season performance also earned it the right to host a first-round game. The Coyotes showed success in the rugged Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), he noted.
“I’m excited for our football team,” he said. “Making the playoffs in the FCS is a tough thing, particularly in this league, and it’s a representation of your work over the last 12 weeks.”
With the Coyotes remaining in Vermillion for their playoff opener, the team didn’t face flights, hotel stays and other distractions, particularly during the Thanksgiving weekend.
The USD coaching staff kept the players on their Game Day schedule for the playoff contest, Herbster said. The team practiced the preceding morning, which consisted of mostly a walk-through session. The players ate dinner about 5:30 p.m. and went to team meetings afterward.
“We kept the week as normal as possible for them,” he said.
DOUBLE DUTY
Then again, the week was anything but normal, as the USD athletic department dealt with two major events at once.
While hosting the FCS playoffs in the DakotaDome, the university was also hosting the Summit League volleyball tournament Nov. 25-27 at the neighboring Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC).
The Coyote volleyball team took advantage of the home court, claiming the Summit League tournament championship for the third time in four seasons. USD won a five-set thriller in the semifinals over rival South Dakota State University and then took a three-game sweep over Omaha in the title contest.
With the Summit League crown, USD punched its ticket to the NCAA volleyball tournament. The Coyotes traveled to Minneapolis for a first-round matchup Friday night with the No. 12 ranked University of Minnesota.
“We are really excited for this draw!” USD Coach Leanne Williamson said. “There is some familiarity with that (Gopher) program and we have a lot of respect for that coaching staff.”
The Coyotes took a 20-9 record into the bout with the host Gophers.
“We are so excited that we are at this point and will be able to continue on with our season,” Williamson said.
Last week’s home contests for the football and volleyball teams produced a great deal of excitement for Coyote fans who could take in both events at neighboring venues.
With USD offering separate facilities, hosting both the football and volleyball action at the same time went smoothly, Herbster said.
USD knew for months it would host the Summit League volleyball tournament, he noted. The thorough advance preparation left him confident things would run well even with the late addition of last Saturday’s football game.
“Where we (had) our work cut out for us (was) Saturday because of the back-to-back games,” he said, noting parking, staffing, ticketing and other production was “stretched.”
However, the additional planning and legwork was well worth it in order to host a FCS playoff contest, Herbster said.
TOUGH ROAD
The USD football team is no stranger to high-caliber competition, as each week in the “Mo Valley” literally carries the caliber and stakes of a national playoff game.
The MVFC qualified a record six teams in the 24-team field, including five of the 13 available at-large bids. The South Dakota-Southern Illinois matchup was possible because the two teams did not meet during the regular season. It marked the first meeting between the two programs since 2019.
The Salukis are now headed for a second-round game at 2:30 p.m. today (Saturday) at North Dakota State University in the Fargodome.
The other second-round contest today involving a MVFC team finds South Dakota State University traveling to Sacramento State for an 8 p.m. CST contest in California. SDSU advanced with a 56-24 opening-round victory over California-Davis in Brookings.
Looking ahead, the Coyotes hope to make the national playoffs an annual tradition in the DakotaDome.
The DakotaDome has hosted three NCAA Division II playoff games, but none since December 1986 when USD topped Troy State 42-28.
Nielson is no stranger to the NCAA playoffs, as the current Coyote squad was his 12th NCAA playoff team in 29 seasons as a head coach.
He won national championships with Minnesota-Duluth in 2008 and 2010. This marked his third time leading a team to the FCS playoffs. He first appeared with Western Illinois in 2015, where he advanced to the second round.
It’s a legacy he wants to continue in Vermillion.
Last Saturday’s game served as a reward for a highly successful season, Herbster said. The Coyotes don’t plan to wait as long in hosting their next FCS playoff contest.
“The fact that it’s been 35 years between hosting a game makes the opportunity to host it this year that much more special,” he said.
“This team deserved a home game, and I am so grateful that we were able to do that.”
