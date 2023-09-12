Neb. Legislature

State senators work on the final day of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature 

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature has hired an outside lawyer to help senators find a legislative solution to last month’s opinion by the state attorney general’s that limited lawmakers’ oversight of the state’s child welfare and prison systems.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch and State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, chair of the Executive Committee, confirmed they had hired the lawyer. Briese said some state lawmakers had “expressed serious concerns about the impact this opinion could have on the Legislature’s ability to conduct meaningful oversight.”

