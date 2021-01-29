Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Robert Johnston, 57, Wakonda, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Cory Venables, 34, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mallory Jansen, 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for ingesting or inhaling a substance to become intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany Vandiver, 22 Volin, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for simple assault.
• Kristen Jensen, 40, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic — two counts).
• Ryan Kaiser, 43, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to file a contractor’s excise tax return (six counts), failure to pay contractor’s excise tax return (seven counts) and failure to pay contractor’s excise tax return (seven counts).
• Andrew Johnson, 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for forgery.
• Charles Thornton, 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
• Tyler Lee Sr., 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance (three counts); obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; resisting arrest; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Badheartbull, 34, Rapid City, was arrested Friday on five warrants for failure to appear.
• Tiffany Toussaint, 26, Wakonda, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• Samantha Franklin, 25, Vermillion, was arrested Friday on a warrant for forgery.
