PIERRE – The South Dakota Code Commission will meet Wednesday, June 21, beginning at 3:30 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being held in Conference Room 1 of the Ramkota Hotel Convention Center in Sioux Falls.
The commission, chaired by Margaret Gillespie with vice chair Doug Decker, will review Code Counsel actions taken since March 2023 per the authority delegated by the Commission; discuss Code Counsel recommendations for depicting triggers and sunsets in statutes on the LRC website; consider for potential reauthorization, the method for distributing physical copies of the Session Laws of South Dakota; review the contract for publication of the South Dakota Codified Laws; and determine any republished volumes of the Official Code.
