Yankton’s Christ Episcopal Church, 517 Douglas Avenue, will welcome the Mirabile singing group, under the direction of Kathy Grow, on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the 9 a.m. Holy Eucharist.
Mirabile has now been singing together for 12 years. It began as a quartet to provide special music for the Yankton United Church of Christ on a summer Sunday in 2011.
