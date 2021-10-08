WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep.Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) has announced South Dakota’s second annual Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for middle and high school students.
The CAC was established by Congress to encourage young people to learn coding and to inspire them to pursue a career in STEM. Students of all skill levels are encouraged to participate in the competition; no previous coding experience is required.
The App Challenge’s student submission portal is now open. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 1. The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language (C, C++, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, “block code,” etc.), for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, etc.). Students may register as individuals or as teams of up to four students.
Winners will be selected by a panel of Computer Science teachers in South Dakota and honored by South Dakota’s Congressional office. Winning apps will be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol and on the CAC website.
“The Congressional App Challenge was created because Congress recognized the growing skills gap in the STEM field,” said Johnson. “To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that we invest in our youth now and help them acquire these valuable skills. I’m looking forward to recognizing talented young coders and developers in South Dakota.”
Winners will be announced in December. For more information about the CAC or to register for the competition, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
