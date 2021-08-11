BROOKINGS — A digital workforce revolution has swept the world due to COVID-19, and South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension’s South Dakota Remote Works program has been providing a series of key tools for remote workers statewide.
South Dakota Remote Works specifically aims at the skillset challenges in this workforce transition. Established in January, the program is a collaboration with Utah State University’s Rural Online Initiative that provides “specialized remote work training to individuals for success in a rapidly changing economy.”
Feedback over the first six months has been strong, says Hofer, with several individuals finding remote employment as soon as 30 days after, and the program is gaining a growing base of participants.
The course is now offered quarterly in September and November 2021 and February, May, September and November of 2022. It takes around a month to complete (20-30 hours total). Scholarships are available.
To learn more, visit the South Dakota Remote Works page. To register for the September course, visit the SDSU Extension Events page. Registration closes Aug. 24 at noon CDT.
