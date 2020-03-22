100 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 23, 1920
• Yesterday’s heavy south wind played mischief with Yankton’s south front. Great waves all day, beating against Missouri sand, can devour a whole lot of ground in a day. The bottom may correctly be said to have fallen out.
• High winds throughout Nebraska for several days have done some damage to winter wheat, and will continue to do so, Prof. W. W. Burr, head of the agronomy department of the University of Nebraska, said today.
75 Years Ago
Friday, March 23, 1945
• The J. Kjangaard home in Wakonda was burned to the ground early Monday morning soon after members of the family were up for the days. It was not learned how the fire started but is presumed its source was a defective chimney.
• Richard Hermann, 1000 Locust Street, driver for the R.D. Hill Oil Co., of this city, was quite seriously injured yesterday morning while making a delivery at the Carl Person farm in Mayfield township about two miles east of Midway when he was crushed between the rear of the truck and a building on the Person place. According to the report of his physician, Hermann suffered a fractured pelvis and internal injuries.
50 Years Ago
Monday, March 23, 1970
• “You’re Still Number One.” That sign expressed the sentiment of most Yanktonians as they turned out Sunday afternoon to greet the Yankton High School Bucks — the runners-up in the state Class “A” basketball tournament at Sioux Falls Saturday night.
• Dr. Arthur L. Haines, 96, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of South Dakota, has been honored by the USD athletic department for his longtime interest in South Dakota high school and college basketball. He started attending USD games in 1904, the year he came to the University as an instructor in chemistry, and he was on hand for the home games of the season just ended when the Coyotes finished second in the North Central Conference.
25 Years Ago
Thursday, March 23, 1995
• More wolves are making their way to eastern South Dakota as wolf numbers climb in Minnesota, wildlife officials said. A dramatic rise in Minnesota’s wolf population has forced some younger wolves to hunt in South Dakota.
• Education history in South Dakota will be made this fall when public universities beam courses to high school students across the state. Using the state’s Rural Development Telecommunications Network, college classes will be offered by satellite to schools in 75 cities.
