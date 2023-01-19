SD Tourism
Tourism in South Dakota and the Yankton area sailed to another record-setting year in 2022, and officials believe even bigger things are in store in 2023.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Tourism dollars continued to flow into the state in record numbers in 2022, and local officials see the trend continuing in the New Year.

In a press release from the South Dakota Department of Tourism this week, it was announced that visitors spent $4.7 billion in the state, an increase of 8% over 2021’s visitor spending.

