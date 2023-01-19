Tourism dollars continued to flow into the state in record numbers in 2022, and local officials see the trend continuing in the New Year.
In a press release from the South Dakota Department of Tourism this week, it was announced that visitors spent $4.7 billion in the state, an increase of 8% over 2021’s visitor spending.
Additionally, the release states that 14.4 million visitors made their way to South Dakota last year — an increase of 0.6% over 2021.
“Tourism in South Dakota is a job-creating, revenue-generating machine that plays a vital role in supporting the state’s economy year after year,” Jim Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism said in the release. “The revenue from South Dakota’s tourism industry helps support critical infrastructure and emergency services that South Dakotans depend on.”
Locally, the news has been received well.
Yankton Thrive Tourism Director Jay Gravholt told the Press & Dakotan that this was welcome news for the Yankton area.
“It’s great news for Yankton and the state of South Dakota. In 2021, Yankton and the state had record numbers as people started venturing out from the pandemic,” he said. “Yankton — and the whole state, really — was always at an advantage with the great wide open spaces and outdoor recreation.”
He said several factors have helped keep tourism booming in the state as travel to other destinations returns to normal.
“Big factors included the outdoor nature of our area and the willingness of so many of the people in our industry in Yankton and the state to be able to be nimble with all the challenges faced in the pandemic,” he said. “Anyone connected with the South Dakota Department of Tourism is well aware of the tremendous work they do on behalf of our industry.
“I also believe the general welcoming culture that we have in Yankton is also a determining factor in where people want to travel. I believe it’s why we have so many return visitors.”
The Tourism Department release added that this 2022 spending has translated into $361 million in state and local tax revenue.
Gravholt said that more than $10.5 million in tourism dollars were spent in Yankton in 2022, an increase of 30% over 2021.
Looking ahead, he added that there’s optimism among tourism officials that 2023 will be another positive year for the state’s tourism industry, even after a string of strong years.
“The last two years have been record setters,” he said. “My hope is that we continue to trend in this direction. Attending the tourism conference this week in Pierre, I have high hopes.”
Gravholt said there may even be some budding frontiers to explore when it comes to tourism.
“Some surveying they have done shows that people are really looking for that outdoor, rural, unique experience,” he said. “I was particularly interested in some of the topics broached regarding agritourism. We have some great agritourism businesses already in the area, but there are so many possibilities. People who’ve never experienced being on a farm or ranch have show immense interest, as well as people who are looking for the nostalgia of their childhood. Only 2% of the U.S. population lives on a farm or ranch, so that leaves 98% who would really be getting a unique experience.”
Gravholt said that the news of another record year is another timely reminder of how much of a pillar tourism is in the local economy.
“Tourism is a major industry for Yankton and the surrounding area,” he said. “It’s important for us all as community members to recognize the boon it brings to our economy and the rich diversity it brings to our region. It’s the big things like the lake, river and parks to draw them here, but it’s really what they experience during their stay and the hospitality they receive that keeps them coming back.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.