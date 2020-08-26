Knox County in Nebraska reported seven new COVID-19 infections in the latest report from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
In the update issued late Tuesday, the county now has 57 infections to date, 27 of which have occurred this month.
Also, Cedar County recorded two new positive tests, raising its total of known cases to 44.
In Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 66 new infections statewide, with one death.
According to the DOH website, the death occurred in Lawrence County. The state death toll now stands at 162.
Testing has dropped dramatically in the last two days. Wednesday’s report noted 660 new tests processed, while that number was at 326 Tuesday. Last Friday, for example, more than 2,700 tests were reported processed.
No new cases were reported in the Yankton area, according to the DOH website. In fact, of the South Dakota counties in the Press & Dakotan coverage area — Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Union and Yankton — only two tests were apparently processed, according to Wednesday’s website update.
For Yankton County, it was the first day without a positive test since Aug. 6. The county has 185 infections. There were three new recoveries reported Wednesday (145).
South Dakota statistics for Wednesday, according to the DOH, were:
• Total Cases — 11,571 (+66);
• Active Cases — 1,513 (-17);
• Recoveries — 9,896 (+82);
• Hospitalizations — 981 ever hospitalized (+7); 58 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 179,520 tests processed (+660); 137,675 individuals processed (amended down by 4).
In Nebraska, 301 new cases were reported by the DHHS website Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 383.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 32,348;
• Recoveries — 24,524 (+198);
• Hospitalizations — 1,946 ever hospitalized (+16); 168 hospitalized (+14);
• Total Tests — 345,243 (+4,285).
