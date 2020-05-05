100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 6, 1920
• Miss Amelia Klemisch today opened her photographic studio in the Banton building, the old Fry studio on Walnut which has been entirely rebuilt and remodeled.
• Tulips are in bloom in yards and window boxes over town, and green lawns are spotted with golden dandelions — dandelions which are welcome on their first appearance, even if they do become pestiferous a little later.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 6, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 6, 1970
• An outside source of water will be needed in many areas of Nebraska if deep well irrigated agriculture continues, regardless of ground water recharge method. This word comes from H. Robert Mulliner, University of Nebraska Extension Irrigationist at the South Central Nebraska Extension Headquarters in Clay Center.
• Nebraska’s prison doesn’t face the problems of overcrowding and understaffing that plague many other penal institutions throughout the country. But it does share one complaint with sister prisons – it’s old and needs to be replaced.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 6, 1995
• This weekend signals a crucial point in the 1995 season, in the midst of one of the wettest and coolest springs on record. Friday’s weekly crop report showed the Yankton area has received 10.33 inches of precipitation this year – or 5.42 inches above normal. Cedar County agent Mike Lechner said 34 percent of northeast Nebraska’s topsoil has surplus moisture.
• When Sister Verena Kaiser was a young girl, she loved to visit Uncle Jacob and Aunt Polly’s house. Aunt Polly always had fresh-baked kolaches, cookies or cake waiting. Today that same house sits just west of Yankton beside Highway 52. It’s called the Kaiser Haus Country Inn, and visitors to Yankton’s newest bed and breakfast can likewise anticipate homebaked treats.
