CASES DISPOSED: APRIL 29-MAY 5, 2023
Thomas Joseph Buckley, Volin; Driving while license is canceled; $182.50.
Adolfo Javier Molina Hernandez, 1505 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton; Failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a CMV without proper endorsement; $182.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Ryan Jay Schwartzle, Tea; Speeding on other roadways; $111.50.
Amber Marie Spence, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Vanessa Marie Navratil, Tyndall; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Renee Frances Cournoyer, 511 Douglas Ave., Apt. A, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint/petition; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Gary Dean Buckendahl, Foster, Neb.; Vehicle equipment violation; $182.50.
Geoffrey Paul Moore, Franklin, Tenn.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jed Ryan Diedrichsen, 710 West 8th St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Raevin Rose Castle, Tripp; Purchase/attempt to purchase alcohol beverage by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $940.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Felipe Christopher Bernie, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Michael Anthony Rice, Kuna, Idaho; Seat belt violation; $25.
Capenty Phaeton, Indianapolis, Ind.; Overweight on axle; $255.50.
Saron Ghebregergs Tesfagergs, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Molly Jo Borstad, Silver Lake, Minn.; Careless driving; $132.50.
Frank Pelayo Valdes Entrena, 907 Walnut Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Rodney Vernon Veskerna, Ord, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $252.50.
Dean Joseph Vaith, Menno; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Saron Tesfagergs, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Brenda Marie Edler, 268 Deerfield Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Brian Patrick Grace, Salinas, Calif.; $97.50.
Yahima Alvarez Delgado, 1307 Meadowview Road, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Caleb John Hilkemann, Norfolk, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Rodell Jon Frey, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $131.50.
Rodney Grandorff, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadway; $117.50.
Sara Ordaz Ordaz, 2400 Douglas Ave., #54, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sophie Montagne, 2200 Douglas, Apt. 11D, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Preston William Fejfar, Elk Point; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
James Robert Wuestewald, 31120 445th Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
